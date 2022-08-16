ASAP Rocky charged with assault with a firearm over 2021 shooting case

ASAP Rocky has been accused of felony assault with a firearm for his reported involvement in a shooting incident in 2021.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said that discharging a gun in a public place is considered an offense and could have led to tragic consequences for the target and other people present at the site. Gascon also stated:

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

ben @Bizzytrax Gascon beats the recall effort and then ASAP Rocky is finally charged with Felony Assault Gascon beats the recall effort and then ASAP Rocky is finally charged with Felony Assault

Rocky’s arraignment is scheduled for August 17 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The shooting case has not been closed, with the LAPD still investigating it.

Details on the shooting incident

Following the recent accusations, there is no confirmation on whether ASAP Rocky will be sent to jail. ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was stopped at the Los Angeles International Airport in April this year on suspicion of assault with a weapon. He was later released on a $550,000 bond.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Mayers was involved in a shooting incident that took place in November 2021.

The rapper reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and fired two shots at them. While no one was killed, the victim suffered an injury on their left hand and Mayers ran away from the site along with two more people.

The victim was confirmed to be Terell Ephron, who met Mayers to resolve the problems between them, which eventually did not happen as Mayers threatened him with a gun. Ephron sued Mayers on charges of assault and battery and the former had to undergo medical treatment for his injuries.

ASAP Rocky’s legal issues in the past

ASAP Rocky has been a victim of legal issues in the past (Image via Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky was sent to prison in 2006 alongside rapper Casanova in connection to drug-dealing activities. He was again arrested in July 2012 for his reported involvement in a fight that happened in downtown Manhattan.

A lawsuit was filed against Rocky in July 2012 for attacking an unidentified individual and he was arrested for assaulting two photographers who clicked pictures when the incident happened.

He reportedly slapped a woman at the Budweiser Made in America Festival in August 2013 and was accused of misdemeanor simple assault.

Mayers was then sued by his former manager Geno Sims in September 2015 for breach of agreement. He was again arrested in July 2019 following a brawl with a man named Mustafa Jafari and another man in the street.

ASAP Rocky, 33, released his first album, Long. Live. A$AP in 2013 followed by the second album, At. Long. Last. A$AP in 2015. He has been a recipient of several accolades at the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Grammy Awards, World Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande