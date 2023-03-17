What is Alexia Nepola’s net worth? RHOM star’s fortune explored ahead of her appearance in RHUGT season 3

RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) Season 3 will premiere this month. In this trip of a lifetime, eight housewives from different regions will come together on this new journey to Thailand.

In its latest trailer, which came out on the 24th of February, it appears that this new season will be full of drama. The teaser itself shows the journey they are on, the new dishes and places they discover, and the feud they create.

Multilingual businesswoman and beauty expert Alexia Nepola is one of the eight women taking part this season. Her previous television appearances included The Real Housewives Of Miami: Season 5.

She co-parents two children, Peter and Frankie, with her ex-husband, Pedro Rosello, since their marriage lasted only from 1992 to 1996. She married Herman Echevarria in 2004, but their marriage ended in 2015 due to some differences.

A few years later, she fell in love and married Todd Nepola, a real-estate developer, on December 16, 2021. The businesswoman has built a $3 million empire thanks to her hard work.

The Net Worth of RHUGT Season 3' star Alexia Nepola

Alexia Nepola, an entrepreneur from Miami, is thought to be worth $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is the executive editor of Venue Magazine and a regular on The Real Housewives of Miami.

She previously appeared in the music videos Fyah (2023), Watch What Happens: Live, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She is also an activist and philanthropist and gives back to communities through her work with organizations such as March of Dimes, the Jackson Memorial Foundation, Woman of Tomorrow, the LGBTQ+ Community, and Alfalit International.

During her time on The Real Housewives of Miami, she had a pretty major feud with co-star Adriana de Moura. In one of the episodes, Adriana de Moura made a comparison between her foot injury and the nearly fatal car accident that Frankie, Alexia's son, had in 2011. The relationship between them is still not in a good place after all this time. Now that fans have seen the trailer for RHUGT Season 3, they are looking forward to seeing her on the show.

There's quite a stir about RHUGT Season 3 trailer

Those interested in watching the upcoming show can tune into Peacock on March 23. Every Thursday afterward, a new episode will be released.

This time, we will see Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami.

The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams will also appear. Putting all these ladies on one court will result in a few conflicts and dramas. As shown in the teaser, Alexia Nepola loses her temper while arguing with Marysol Patton.

According to Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola claimed that her marriage to Steve McNamara was fake. In response, she mentioned, “You know what? You f***ing need to get on pills. Your brain is, like, fried.” The RHUGT trailer also showed Candiace's comments about Porsha's relationship with Simon Guobadia, her husband.

Check out the latest episode of RHUGT Season 3 on Peacock on March 23.

