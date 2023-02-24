“I regret using the analogy”: Adriana de Moura apologizes for comparing her leg injury to Alexia Nepola’s Frankie’s accident

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Adriana de Moura opened up about comparing her leg injury in season 5 of the series to Alexia Nepola's son Frankie's accident that happened in 2011. The star received immense criticism from loyal fans for making the comparison, with Alexia even taking to Instagram to address her feelings about her son and the near-fatal accident he suffered.

In an interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, RHOM star Adriana revealed that she was extremely sorry about making the comparison. She further said:

“I regret using the analogy. It wasn’t correct and if I could take those words back, I would.”

The ladies have shared several dramatic moments in the series, as well as numerous arguments and confrontations.

What happened between Adriana and Alexia on RHOM season 5?

Ace🔸️🔸️🔸️ @TalkAmarachi Adriana faked a leg injury bc she has deep abandonment issues & constantly feels like no one cares or is there for her. She can't recognize when she's self-sabotaging & actually pushing people she wants close to her, away. #RHOM Adriana faked a leg injury bc she has deep abandonment issues & constantly feels like no one cares or is there for her. She can't recognize when she's self-sabotaging & actually pushing people she wants close to her, away. #RHOM https://t.co/XUVyzH7NRd

In the RHOM episode that aired on Thursday, February 16, 2023, Adriana hurt her foot when Kiki and Geurdy fell on it during a "rage and release" exercise with a healer on the beach. While the star felt that she'd broken her foot and had to be dragged into a wheelchair by Julia, fellow cast members felt that Adriana was making a big deal about the issue.

Even during the boat ride to a private beach, Adriana needed help to carry herself around. The ladies found her behavior to be "attention-seeking." The RHOM star recalled on the podcast that the ladies had a great time dancing and singing to her song Fyah. Reflecting on the same, she said:

“And when we finally got to the beach, I was telling Julia [Lemigova], ‘I’m so happy that this song has this power to unite us and we all can have fun, even if it’s for a minute.’”

During the RHOM episode, Adriana constantly addressed her concerns to Julia about fellow co-stars, making her feel dismissed. The ladies enjoyed themselves on the beach, but she was still upset that the cast hadn't inquired about her injury or spent time with her.

After the rest of the cast members returned to shore, Alexia called Adriana out for "playing the victim." She said it was just an accident and that either of them may have experienced it. This upset Adriana, who then said:

“But accidents have consequences, as you know with Frankie."

It led to an emotional reaction from Alexia, who broke down and called out her fellow RHOM co-star for making an absurd comparison. She also dedicated an entire Instagram post addressing her feelings about her son Frankie's accident and how they dealt with it as a family.

In her interview with Page Six's podcast, Adriana reflected on the reasons behind her making the comparison and said:

“Now when I look back at that time, I see that it was wrong to use the analogy. Obviously, the accident didn’t compare to Frankie’s...obviously...and I wasn’t trying to compare. I was trying to get some empathy from her and that was the point I was trying to make. I was like, "Please give some empathy."”

The comparison evoked a heated argument between the two RHOM stars. In a confessional, Alexia was seemingly emotional as she described how her son Frankie's accident changed the family's life, especially her and her 30-year-old son Peter.

While Adriana apologized to Alexia via text message on the show, the star revealed to the outlet's podcast that she had expressed regret to her fellow co-star off camera as well as the season 5 reunion of the hit series. However, she said that Alexia wasn't ready to accept the apology even if she was to be down on her knees.

Adriana further said:

“I have nothing but love and respect for Frankie and for her and all the things that they’ve accomplished together and this terrible journey that they were in. I just would not have done it.”

Cast members of RHOM include returning members Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Lisa Hochstein. Other members include Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Kiki Barth.

RHOM season 5 is available to stream on Peacock.

