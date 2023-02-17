 Why did Guerdy Abraira call Larsa Pippen “fakest Housewife”? RHOM star reveals

RHOM star Guerdy Abraira revealed the reason behind calling fellow cast member Larsa Pippen the "fakest housewife." In her recent appearance on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the housewife named Larsa when she was asked who she thought was the "fakest housewife of them all." This started a feud between the two co-stars, with Larsa even clapping back on Twitter.

In an interview with E! News on Friday, February 17, Geurdy opened up about why termed fellow RHOM star Larsa the "fakest housewife," stating:

"I didn't know from her confessionals—it's like she actually doesn't even know me at all. It's kind of like, 'What is she talking about?' She shouldn't be talking 'cause she knows nothing about this. I don't understand it. I'm so confused."

Larsa was one of the original cast members of the hit series when it premiered in 2010. She left the show after the first season and the show went off-air in 2013. When it was renewed in 2021, the production brought back some of its original cast members, including Larsa, alongside newcomers Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova.

RHOM star Guerdy Abraira dishes on her and Larsa Pippen's feud

After Guerdy called Larsa the "fakest housewife," the latter took to Twitter to clap back at her fellow RHOM star, writing:

"Says the one that fakes the most tears."

In an interview with E! News, Guerdy explained the reason behind her claim. The star expressed how Larsa was dismissive and didn't know who she was. She also noted that her fellow co-star only talked about her that way and not the other cast members, except for Adriana, who Larsa doesn't have a friendship with.

The RHOM star further explained:

"If she's a friend, she'll pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, girl, let's talk because I didn't mean that,' and make it right with me. Right now, I'm kind of completely blown away as to, up until the reunion, the way she treats me. I'm like, 'What did I do to you?'"

Geurdy claimed to be utterly confused by Larsa's behavior towards her.

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) recap

At the beginning of the RHOM episode, viewers saw Adriana address her concerns with Alexia and Marysol. She expressed how they had lost touch and that they never invited her to any of the gatherings. The star proceeded to reveal how Marysol's ex-boyfriend messaged her on a dating application five years ago and she never responded. She then said:

"“Know what he told me? He said he never loved you.”

When asked why she didn't convey the same to Marysol earlier, Adriana explained that she hid the incident because it would hurt the former. Later on in the episode, the ladies got together to have dinner on the beach and tensions soon ran high.

Larsa revealed to fellow cast members that Adriana allegedly called Alexia and Marysol a "b**ch." Both the ladies got into a heated argument about the claims. After the issue subsided, Adriana went to the healer where Dr. Nicole had ordered to do a "Rage Release Ritual" and asked why fellow housewives didn't like her.

The healer eventually gathered the RHOM cast members and asked them to either shake their fists or yell at each other and let it all out. The ladies continued to follow the healer and screamed to let the "evil juju" out. Soon, Kiki was seen holding Guerdy like a baby and was joined by Lisa, Adriana, and Julia.

The ladies fell on Adriana's foot which then became swollen. The star needed to see a medic soon after the incident. The following morning, Julia had to push her out of the wheelchair and then to the beach with the other ladies. As the cast enjoyed their time on the beach, Julia stayed back with Adriana.

Adriana then addressed her concerns with her fellow RHOM co-star. After the ladies reached the shore, Alexia called her out on "playing the victim" and making a big deal about having an injured ankle, stating how it could have happened to anyone. Adriana, for her part, compared her injury to the car accident that left Alexia’s son Frankie in a coma for over three months.

RHOM season 5 has brought a lot of drama for viewers as the ladies have had multiple conflicts and confrontations. There is only more to come and viewers will have to wait and see how the rest of the season pans out.

Episodes of the hit series are available to stream on Peacock.

