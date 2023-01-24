Peacock's new comedy drama series, Poker Face, is all set to arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers on a woman named Charlie Cale, who has a knack for catching liars and deals with a number of crimes and cases every week.

The series features Natasha Lyonne in the lead role as Charlie Cale, along with several others playing important supporting roles. Poker Face is helmed by critically acclaimed director Rian Johnson.

Poker Face on Peacock: What to expect from the upcoming series?

On January 5, 2023, Peacock released the official trailer for Poker Face, which offers a glimpse of the series' intriguing world and fascinating set of characters. The trailer opens with the protagonist telling Adrien Brody's character, Casino Boss, that there's ''nothing mystical'' about her ability to understand when someone's lying.

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict several gripping moments from the show, but makes sure not to give away too many key details from the plot that could potentially spoil the fans' viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a carefree and lighthearted vibe whilst also incorporating elements of action and thriller. Along with the trailer, Peacock also put out the official synopsis of the show, which reads:

''Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a quirky mystery comedy drama that delves deep into a lot of interesting cases. Those who enjoyed movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Afterparty will certainly have a fun time watching this brand new series.

As per Deadline, the first four episodes of the show will be released on the same day, i.e. January 26, 2023, following which the series will adapt a weekly-release format, with the remaining four episodes releasing every Thursday.

A quick look at Poker Face cast and crew

We're catching up with Natasha Lyonne. She's talking all about the upcoming Peacock show 'Poker Face,' working with Rian Johnson, how she would love to write a third season of 'Russian Doll,' her weekend with Amy Poehler, and more.

The series stars Natasha Lyonne in the role of the protagonist as Charlie Cale, who works at a casino and possesses the ability to understand when someone's lying, which makes her life complicated.

Lyonne is in terrific form in the trailer as she wonderfully captures her character's idiosyncracies and quirkiness. Fans can expect a memorably charming performance from the actress.

Apart from Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne has appeared in a number of acclaimed and popular films and shows over the years, including Netflix's Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll, and Irresistible, to name a few.

Oscar-winner Adrien Brody will star alongside Natasha Lyonne in Peacock's 10-episode mystery drama series "Poker Face," by "Knives Out" director Rian Johnson.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Benjamin Bratt, among numerous others.

Creator Rian Johnson is best known for his Knives Out movies. His other notable directorial credits include Looper, Brick, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

You can watch Poker Face on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

