Peacock: 5 new movie releases in January 2023

Peacock has swiftly become one of the leading streaming services since its introduction, with a palette of interesting films and TV shows with more on the way all the time. With stiff competition in the market right now, almost all streaming services are planning on starting the new year with a bang, especially with the growing popularity of the medium.

Sometimes good films, classics, and new ones alike may become the key to the success and popularity of any streaming service. This is no different for Peacock, which seems to have prepped itself well for the new year. Some of the films that are coming to Peacock include The Good Sheperd, Here Comes the Boom, Honey 2, and The Quiet Ones.

Five of the best film releasing on Peacock (January 2023)

1) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (January 1, 2023)

Adam McKay is well recognized for his slapstick, often extensively absurd, and dark comedies. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is one of his early achievements that laid the foundation for many comedy masterclasses in the future.

The Will Ferrell starter follows a NACAR driver who feels threatened by the presence of a new driver from France, leading to his downfall and subsequent rise. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Ricky, a NASCAR racing sensation, is the number one racer in the world. After Jean beats him in a race and becomes the top racer, Ricky tries to regain his dominance."

The film also stars Leslie Bibb, John C. Riley, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

2) The Godfather (January 1, 2023)

The Francis Ford Coppola directorial film does not need an introduction and is perhaps available on other streaming sites as well, but when The Godfather is involved, it is impossible not to include it in the list.

The all-time classic follows the Corleone family during one of their most volatile periods. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger."

The film stars Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Talia Shire.

3) Madagascar (January 1, 2023)

Another film that needs little introduction, the animated classic has been on the binge-list for almost all 90s kids. The film follows four zoo animals on a bizarre adventure to Madagascar.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Four spoiled animals from the New York Central Zoo escape with the unintentional help of four fugitive penguins. They subsequently find themselves in Madagascar amidst happy lemurs."

The film starring David Schwimmer, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Chris Rock is now available on Peacock.

4) Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (January 1, 2023)

The sequel to the popular Neighbors, the film brought an unmatched charm and social statement to an absurd comedy. Starring Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Rose Byrne in the lead roles, this would be an ideal comedy binge for any slapstick fan to watch on Peacock.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"As parents Mac and Kelly think they can live peacefully again, a sorority moves into their neighbourhood and creates disturbance. They ask a former fraternity member to help drive them away."

5) Trainwreck (January 1, 2023)

The film helmed by Judd Apatow with a script from Amy Schumer was a hit among critics and fans. It follows the story of a young magazine writer's journey to becoming a romantic after not believing in marriage and love for most of their life.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A young magazine writer is made to believe that relationships and marriages hold no value. However, a chance meeting with a sports doctor forces her to rethink her principles."

Trainwreck stars Bill Hader, Amy Schumer, John Cena, and Tilda Swindon.

Let us know which is your favorite pick from the upcoming films on Peacock.

