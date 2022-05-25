What special gift did RHOM star Julia Lemigova give Adriana de Moura in Season 4 Episode 8?

Tonight's episode of RHOM featured a very emotional moment of friendship between the ladies, and we are still in tears. RHOM star Julia Lemigova got down on one knee and gifted Adriana de Moura a ring to symbolize their friendship.

Julia, who first appeared on RHOM in Season 4, has been friends with Adriana for more than ten years. She presented her friend with the ring during the Hamptons tour when the RHOM cast was having dinner. Adriana was surprised to see the ring. Julia said in a confessional,

"I saw two matching rings and it triggered some little magic so I said to myself I must have those rings but I kept it a secret."

The rest of the cast was shocked by the proposal, but Adriana seemed very happy. Julia told her,

"You Adriana de Moura promise me that will be my best friend forever and we will never fight. And we have matching rings because I saw it at a store. And no body ever will come between us."

Adriana happily accepted the ring by saying, "I do." Talking about the surprise proposal with The Daily Dish, Julia mentioned that she found two matching rings while shopping in The Hamptons with the girls. She said,

"One had a white stone, one had a black stone, kind of a yin yang personality, like Adriana and I. We're so different yet similar."

Julia also revealed in the interview that her friendship with Adriana had grown much stronger because of the show.

More about RHOM stars Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Mours' friendship

Julia is famous tennis player Martina Navratilova's wife. She was seen getting close to Adriana several times in Season 4. She gave her friend a foot massage in one of the episodes, and the two friends were also seen in a hotel bathtub together.

Guerdy Abraira tried to snitch about the pair's close friendship with Martina at Julia's birthday party, who snapped at Adriana later in the party.

Julia had mentioned earlier in interviews that Martina is not jealous of their friendship. She said,

"Martina is not jealous, and there is nothing to be really jealous about. I'm married, happily married, and love Martina. And, you know, Adriana is my best friend."

Speaking about Julia and Adriana's friendship, VP of Production Pamela Gimenez said,

"I think they have a really solid friendship. I think that, unfortunately, we don't see sometimes women supporting each other. There’s always conflict and drama. And, you know, we all have conflict and drama in our friendships, but I do see they are 100 percent the Thelma and Louise of each other."

She also confirmed that Julia and Adriana are not in a sexual relationship. She said that they are each other's ride or die. She also said,

"Everything is that source of loving someone and respecting them and having true ties to them. And I think that that is what you see between Julia and Adriana: Unconditional love for each other."

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Julia revealed that her friendship with Adriana helped her navigate through the RHOM Season 4 challenges. She also confessed,

"The basis of any relationship, whether it's a relationship or friendship, you have each other's back. So it wasn't that difficult because we have something that real friends do."

RHOM follows some of Miami's most prominent women as they go through their lives achieving personal and professional milestones. New episodes of RHOM are released on Bravo every Tuesday at 9.00 pm ET.

