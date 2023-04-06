“Trash friend move”: Vanderpump Rules fans slam Lala Kent for meddling in James Kennedy and Ally Lewber’s relationship

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has been serving viewers with a whole lot of drama in each episode. In the latest installment, Lala Kent rubbed James Kennedy the wrong way by meddling in his and Ally Leiber’s relationship. It seemed like she was warning her co-star’s new girlfriend, asking her to be careful around boys like James.
Lala kept comparing her experience with her ex-beau Randall Emmett to Ally and James’ situation. Her interference didn’t make fans happy and they slammed her on Twitter.
In the latest episode, the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules flew to Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding, where Lala was seen keeping her distance from Raquel Leviss.
Fans claim that Lala is “making everything about her”
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9, Lala Kent was seen comforting Ally Lewber after the latter left the dinner table due to James Kennedy’s behavior.
Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger where James, Lala, and Ariana Madix were fighting over his drunken behavior. As he was making it a big deal, Ally got annoyed, so she got up and left.
In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, she and Lala had a conversation about the same where the latter was seen advising James’ new girlfriend about his habits.
Seeing Lala interfering in Ally and James’ relationship drama, fans got upset and slammed her on Twitter. Take a look at Vanderpump Rules fans’ reactions:
In the latest episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Ally later spoke to James about her conversation with Lala. He was annoyed and stated that Lala should check on her life first before comparing him to her ex Randall.
James said:
“Look I don’t understand what Lala is doing “warning” Ally about what. She was engaged to that man [Randall] for so f**king long that we didn’t even see each other anymore.”
James then went on a rant, in his confessional, stating a list of things Lala should focus on rather than interfering in his relationship.
To note, Lala and James once cheated on their then-respective partners, Randall and Raquel, by having a one-night stand.
What advice did Lala give to Ally in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9?
Lala went to Scheana Shay’s bachelorette party that was held on a yacht in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9. She was initially hesitant to join the girls on the boat in Raquel Leviss' presence as she felt that she was unsafe around the former pageant.
However, Scheana and Brock convinced Lala after a heated argument to attend the bride’s bachelorette party. As Lala didn’t want to sit with the group that included Raquel Leviss, she and Ally sat somewhere else where they had a conversation about James.
Lala asked Ally how she was feeling after last night’s drama at the dinner table. Ally responded by saying that she was feeling “much better” after having an open discussion with James.
Lala then said:
“Based on what I’ve dealt with, you can wake up one day and go, ‘Who the f**k am I? What happened to my life?’ And I don’t want that to happen to you. I really like you, so I want you to always maintain your power.”
Ally admitted that she loves James, to which Lala stated:
“Last night was relatively tamed compared to what you could see in the future. You know, you have to be able to tune him out. And remember that you are not responsible for the way he acts.”
In a confessional, Lala continued:
“You can be the smartest b**ch in the world, and when you fall under like someone like James, it’s almost like you’re in this like whirlwind of life. And once you come out of it you go, ‘How the f**k did this happen to me?’”
Cutting back to the boat scene, she further told Ally that the latter had her whole life ahead of her. While advising the new cast member, the OG star broke down in tears and mentioned that she felt the need to protect Ally Lewber.
Lala continued to share her life experience in the confessional as she said:
“Look at me, look at Raquel (James’ ex-girlfriend)! When you are in it, all the red flags in the world flying at you and you are tunnel vision. Because this person is amazing in creating the illusion.”
For those unaware, Lala and Randall were in a serious relationship and had a daughter together. But shortly before their wedding day, the two broke up. Lala accused him of cheating on her.
Meanwhile, viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo's site or on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules season 10 will air its next episode on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.