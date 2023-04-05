Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality series Vanderpump Rules season 10 is all set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 5, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending quality time together at Scheana and Brock's wedding in Mexico, while also engaging in conflicts, confrontations, and heated arguments, which are bound to create significant drama and keep viewers hooked.

Episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules will document the friends having fun in Mexico. However, some will be seen dwelling in the past due to impending issues, while others will navigate relationship dynamics and strained friendships.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for a very long time and has received its fair share of criticism and feedback.

Cast members of season 10 include Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Ally Lewber. While some have been deemed fan-favorites since the beginning, others have been severely criticized for their behavior.

What to expect from this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10?

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been very intense this time around. While viewers have witnessed a lot of drama in the past few weeks, there is only more to come, given Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair has also been documented. This week, tensions are set to arise as the cast gathers for Scheana and Brock's wedding.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Forbidden Fruit, reads as:

"Katie and Schwartz celebrate a milestone in their breakup with an extravagant dinner that quickly goes south; Scheana erupts on Lala for skipping wedding events to avoid Raquel; James must atone for his behavior when his temper gets the best of him."

A few preview clips of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules episode teased what fans can expect. Katie Maloney and ex-husband Tom Schwartz celebrated their divorce by going on a dinner together. While all seemed well initially, things went south after the latter claimed that he was a great husband and that he defended her now that they'd gotten divorced.

When Katie explained that it never happened, her ex-husband explained that he stopped defending her towards the end of their marriage as she "abused the wife-husband card." In a confessional, she reflected on why he never took her side.

"The only thing I could ever come up with is just that he just didn't like me. He might have loved me but he just didn't like me."

The former couple were seen getting into a heated argument where Katie accused Schwartz of "gaslighting" her. The latter, for his part, chose not to speak for the time being. Meanwhile, in another Vanderpump Rules preview clip, Tom Sandoval was seen helping his best friend Tom Schwatz flirt with women. At the pool party, he was trying to help his castmate mingle. Sandoval noted that Schwartz initially got the same but had lost practice over the years.

The preview for the upcoming episode ended with an argument between Scheana and Lala. The latter expressed her disinterest at coming to the catamaran to celebrate her castmate's bachelorette party. Scheana felt that her friend was not there for her but for Katie, who didn't want to be a part of the wedding.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast will get involved in more dramatic moments that will lead to more confrontations and conflicts. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Catch this week's episode of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, April 5, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

