Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 recap: How did Tom Sandoval react when Tom Schwartz called Raquel Leviss “beautiful”?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 aired on Wednesday on Bravo, featuring the entire cast in an exotic resort in Cancun, Mexico. They were all out of town to celebrate Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. During their separate bachelor/bachelorette parties, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz had a brief discussion about Raquel, where Schwartz hinted at being attracted to her.

When Schwartz called her “beautiful,” Sandoval reacted as if he didn’t care about it and responded:

“I get it.”

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules ended with Schwartz and Raquel kissing each other. They were seen flirting with each other throughout the episode.

Sandoval’s response made fans wonder whether the conversation was staged

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were chilling near a swimming pool where the latter was checking out a lady dancing in the pool. Schwartz then looked a bit confused and asked Sandoval whether the woman was Raquel.

Sandoval instantly said no and further asked his business partner whether he wished her to be Raquel. Schwartz agreed and stated:

“I can't explain it. She’s beautiful. I just can't. I don't know why.”

In response, Sandoval mentioned that he got it, implying that he understood what Schwartz was trying to say.

While some fans were disappointed with the entire conversation, a few thought it was staged. Take a look at Vanderpump Rules fans’ reactions:

Dua zahra @Dua_zahra313 #PumpRules #Scandavol @countess_kush Sandoval def set up that poolside chat between him & Schwartz. It was so scripted when Schwartz was talking about how beautiful Rachel is. SANDOVAL MADE HIM SAY THAT TO THROW PEOPLE OFF HIS CHEATING SCENT! #VanderpumpRules @countess_kush Sandoval def set up that poolside chat between him & Schwartz. It was so scripted when Schwartz was talking about how beautiful Rachel is. SANDOVAL MADE HIM SAY THAT TO THROW PEOPLE OFF HIS CHEATING SCENT! #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules #Scandavol

The Bravo Mystic @thebravomystic Sandavol’s energy egging on Schwartz about Raquel was so creepy. His smirk makes me want to pull my hair out. #PumpRules Sandavol’s energy egging on Schwartz about Raquel was so creepy. His smirk makes me want to pull my hair out. #PumpRules https://t.co/iqKvr7tX4E

Traveler908 @Traveler9082 #VanderpumpRules So cringe Schwartz & Rachel / Raquel tryin to “act” like they’re into each other tryin to cover for Scandoval #PumpRules So cringe Schwartz & Rachel / Raquel tryin to “act” like they’re into each other tryin to cover for Scandoval #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/HlKVxHEBiL

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Sandoval is telling Schwartz to go get Raquel knowing he’s carrying on an affair well over a year with her. #PumpRules Sandoval is telling Schwartz to go get Raquel knowing he’s carrying on an affair well over a year with her. #PumpRules

90 Day Fiance Report @90dyfiancerprt

Tom Sandoval: I get it



🤮🤮🤮🤮

#pumprules Tom Schwartz: Raquel is beautiful.. idk what it isTom Sandoval: I get it🤮🤮🤮🤮 Tom Schwartz: Raquel is beautiful.. idk what it isTom Sandoval: I get it 🤮🤮🤮🤮 #pumprules

Nida @nidzi1k @sur_rules We know Tom Schwartz was talking about Raquel being hot was like a red herring and makes me more convinced he knew Tom Sandoval was messing around with Raquel. Tom Sandoval is trying to be smart by making it seems on #pumprules he doesn’t care about Raquel only Schwartz does @sur_rules We know Tom Schwartz was talking about Raquel being hot was like a red herring and makes me more convinced he knew Tom Sandoval was messing around with Raquel. Tom Sandoval is trying to be smart by making it seems on #pumprules he doesn’t care about Raquel only Schwartz does

Fans felt that the conversation was staged as both Toms were trying to hide Sandoval's affair with Raquel. For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss kiss in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9

After Schwartz split with Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay was seen pushing him to date Raquel. The latter too became single last year after breaking up her engagement with James Kennedy.

Initially, Schwartz rejected Raquel’s advances but episode 9 featured the two kissing. Before making the move, the two took a walk, away from the group, and sat on a “romantic table.” Seeing the setting, he asked the former pageant whether she was trying to seduce him.

Once they sat down, Schwartz said:

“I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try to coerce us into making out, I kind of just want to do it now.”

Raquel sarcastically asked:

“Schwartz, when did you come to this realization?”

He then mentioned that his ex-wife made him feel like he was not allowed to be attracted to Raquel. Schwartz added:

“It was never even a thing. Katie made it a thing and now you're the forbidden fruit.”

The two agreed that they couldn’t stop thinking of kissing each other since their friends have been pushing them towards each other.

In a confessional, Raquel said:

“[There are] a lot of things that attract me to Schwartz. He is so sweet, kind, [I] love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie.”

Raquel and Schwartz then kissed each other in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9.

In addition to Raquel and the two Toms, a lot of drama related to other cast members happened on the show. While Lala Kent tried to warn Ally Lewber about James Kennedy, Scheana and Katie’s cold war continued amid the wedding events.

The official synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 reads:

“Katie and Schwartz celebrate a big milestone in their breakup with an extravagant dinner that quickly goes south. Scheana erupts on Lala for skipping wedding events to avoid Raquel.”

It continues:

“James must atone for his behavior when his temper gets the best of him. When Scheana and Brock throw a party to welcome all their guests to Cancun, Schwartz makes a romantic choice that jeopardizes his friendships.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger. Next week, viewers will find out about the aftermath of Schwartz and Raquel’s kiss.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

