3 things to know about Ariana Madix X Tom Sandoval ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is said to be one of the best seasons of the Bravo show. Both on and off-screen, fans have been served with a lot of drama and entertainment. For now, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s split will be the center of discussion for the upcoming reunion. The two broke up after Sandoval cheated on Madix with Raquel Leviss.

No official details on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion were given out by the show's makers. However, host Andy Cohen and the show's cast members have hinted that the most popular topic of the reunion was the infamous affair.

In March 2023, the world discovered that Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Tom and Ariana were together for over ten years and have parted ways since the scandal.

Fans have seen Tom and Ariana's relationship grow from co-workers to boyfriend-girlfriend and the end of their relationship. However, there are certain major milestones in their relationship that fans can look back on as they wait for season ten reunion.

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana and Tom's journey as a couple explored

Ariana Madix initially worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant. She was later transferred to Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR where Ariana met the rest of the Vanderpump Rules stars.

Ariana became a part of the show in season 2.

1) Tom Sandoval’s ex Kristen accused him of cheating with Ariana

During season 2, Tom Sandoval was dating Kristen Doute, but the two broke up while the season was still ongoing. On their reunion episode, Tom revealed that he was dating Ariana, and as soon as the news broke, Kristen accused him of cheating on her with Ariana.

After denying Kristen’s accusations, Tom and Ariana got in a serious relationship. They were seen attending the Coachella Music Festival together and made appearances at all the social events as a couple. They became closer when Ariana had a cancer scare in 2018.

While they had a few ups and downs throughout their relationship, they managed to be there for each other for over 10 years.

2) Ariana finds out about Tom and Raquel’s affair

In March 2023, fans learned that Ariana caught Tom Sandoval cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. Reports suggested that she found out about the affair when she saw Raquel’s intimate texts and pictures on Tom’s phone. The entire blowout has been filmed and will feature in Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Since the news became public, Tom apologized to his business partners as the cheating scandal affected his and Tom Schwartz's restaurant. A few days later, he shared another post, apologizing to Ariana and everyone he has hurt. Raquel too posted an apology letter on Instagram.

Ariana took some time off social media to heal and then returned with a post, thanking all her supporters. The upcoming reunion episode will feature Ariana donning a "revenge dress" and coming face-to-face with Raquel and Tom (together) for the first time.

3) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix still share a house post-split

In February 2019, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a house together. They even gave a virtual tour of their house to their fans. Since both of them bought the property together and own 50 percent of it, none of the parties agreed to move out post their split.

They continue to live in their Valley Village home but are sleeping in separate bedrooms. Since their breakup, one of them is reportedly out of town most of the time.

Page Six recently reported that Raquel visited Tom when Ariana was not in town. The latter has been busy filming her first film where she’s playing a cop.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion trailer to drop. The season still has a few episodes left that will include Tom’s cheating scandal drama.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday.

