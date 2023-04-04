"It was a real reckoning": Host Andy Cohen teases Vanderpump Reunion season 10 details

Full of drama and surprises, Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiered on February 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. This season we witnessed post-divorce life, a potential wedding, an all-girls trip to Mexico, and quite a bit of drama. Despite the season leaving the viewers with many questions, host Andy Cohen teased the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion through a video on Instagram.

The video also mentioned that he has watched the remaining seven episodes of The Vanderpump Rules that have not yet aired. As a result, he said it would be "jaw-dropping." He also mentioned that he is no longer the show's producer and is not overhyping the reunion, as he only shoots the reunion with the cast members.

While filming the reunion, he also spoke separately with the cast members to clear the air and ask the questions that fans were most curious about. During his April 3 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, he mentioned:

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that's how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

He added:

“It was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they've done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is just around the corner

With what happened in season 10, the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion will likely be one of the most dramatic reunions in the show's history, especially after longtime couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their relationship. They broke up because Tom cheated on Ariana with his co-star Raquel Leviss.

A report published by People Magazine in March stated:

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

It further mentioned:

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

In some pictures posted by the show before releasing the reunion, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Lisa Vanderpump can be seen.

Madix wore a skintight cutout red dress, while her ex, Sandoval, wore a classic suit with a Gucci belt and chunky loafers. By all appearances, it looks like this reunion will be a hit, and fans will receive answers to all their questions from season 10.

Even though the season reunion was already filmed on March 23, 2023, the show has not yet released the air date. Fans will have to wait until the release date is announced.

