Where to get Ariana Madix's Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion "revenge dress" and how much does it cost?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is just around the corner, and Bravo recently shared the first looks of the cast members. Ariana Madix looked stunning in a red outfit that fans labeled as her “revenge dress.” The 37-year-old donned a cutout Mônot dress that featured a two-piece set, including a top and skirt.

Ariana’s physique looked magnificent in a top and skirt combo that exposed some portion of her abs. As the “revenge dress” became viral, fans were eager to learn the cost and where to purchase the outfit.

The ensemble is available on FWRD.com as a Mônot crop jacket and cutout long pencil skirt. While the jacket is priced at $995, the skirt costs $795. The same attire is available in color white on the shopping website.

How did Ariana Madix’s outfit get the “revenge dress” label?

During the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen shared an Instagram story (March 22) where he called Ariana Madix’s outfit a “revenge dress.”

He said:

“Ariana, is it safe to say that you're wearing a revenge dress today?"

Ariana replied:

“I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed."

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked when the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke out. Tom and Ariana have been dating for over ten years and have been living together in a house they bought as a couple. Reports suggested that Tom and Raquel have been having an affair for months.

Ariana found out when she saw Raquel’s intimate messages on Tom’s phone. As they broke up, the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules bashed Tom and Raquel and supported Ariana.

So, when the actress’ first look from the reunion came out, fans started calling it a “revenge dress.”

Kye Davies



That’s what we call a REVENGE dress!



That's what we call a REVENGE dress! I live for Ariana #PumpRules

Ariana Venti



"I don't dress for women, I don't dress for men…LATELY IM JUST DRESSING FOR REVENGE"

Reabetswe Now THAT is what I call a "Revenge dress" by Ariana Madix!

The outfit seems quite popular among celebrities, including models and actors. Elsa Hosk at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Love Island UK star Maura Higgins at the 2022 National Television Awards wore the same ensemble but in white.

The red version was donned by Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey during a pre-Oscars event last month.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Ariana, who looks gorgeous in red as she complements it with silver ring stacks, a sleek hairdo, and a matching manicure.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion details

Donning a fiery outfit, Ariana Madix reportedly “assassinated” Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. Co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay revealed a few details in a recent episode of the latter’s podcast.

Lala said:

“I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f**king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch.”

Scheana added:

“So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time.”

The reunion will feature Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney.

The release date of the much-awaited reunion is not out yet. However, the mid-season trailer showed that the upcoming episodes would include Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal drama.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

