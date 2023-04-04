Who is Oliver Saunders? Raquel Leviss’ ex-fling defends Vanderpump Rules star over Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Oliver Saunders appeared in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 5 when the female cast members went to Las Vegas on a girls trip. During the episode, he met Raquel Leviss at a bar and they ended up on the dance floor k*ssing each other.

Oliver recently defended the model over her and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. In this week’s episode of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, he said:

“It's a mistake, and we all make mistakes.”

To note, Oliver is the eldest son of Garcelle Beauvais, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star. He flirted with Lala Kent and Raquel in the episode, but the latter built a strong connection.

Oliver Saunders has a son

Oliver is the eldest son of Bravo star Garcelle Beauvais and producer Danielle Beauvais. He has appeared on his mother’s show, RHOBH, multiple times.

In February 2020, Oliver welcomed his first child with Samantha Saunders. The two got married in May of the same year, but things didn’t work out for the couple. Samantha accused Oliver of cheating and disrespecting her mental health.

The two finalized their divorce in January 2023. He is currently working in the Lisa Vanderpump Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

Oliver requested to give Vanderpump Rules' Raquel a break from Scandoval drama

Although Raquel Leviss' and Oliver Saunders weren't together for very long on Vanderpump Rules, he defended her over the Scandoval drama.

In the podcast episode, Oliver said:

“It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person. You gotta give her a break.”

He added:

“I guess it wasn't the right thing to do to one of her friends, but she is living her life, and everybody makes mistakes. It’s crazy that so many people want to try to crucify her for this or say this about her as if they have never made a mistake or made the wrong choice before. It's a human thing.”

He further agreed that Raquel shouldn’t have had an affair with a friend’s boyfriend, referring to Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Oliver also hinted at his return to Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming episode where he will supposedly meet Raquel again. Explaining his segment on the show, he said:

"We do have an episode that's coming out in the next week or two, I believe. I went to Pump with my mother and Lisa [Vanderpump], and then me and Raquel went out to dinner in Beverly Hills. We spoke a little after that, but you know she's got a lot going on.”

Does this mean Oliver's mother Garcelle will also guest-star on the Bravo show? Only time will tell.

For those unaware, Garcelle is also a popular Bravo star known for her appearances in RHOBH.

In a recent interaction with Page Six, Garcelle said that she was relieved that the Tom Sandoval and Raquel affair scandal overshadowed his son Oliver’s k*ssing drama.

Earlier, her reactions were different. When Raquel and Oliver’s k*ss went viral, Garcelle told E! News:

“Listen, my son's a grown man and he makes decisions, and I'm not always okay with all the decisions that he makes. It's a mess and I want no part of it.”

Oliver was apparently still married at the time when he was seen making out with Raquel. The latter even mentioned in one of her interviews that she found out about his marital status when she was getting ready to go on a date with him.

Viewers can catch up on all the Vanderpump Rules drama on Bravo every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET.

