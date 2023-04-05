“Netflix loves chaos and mess”: Love Is Blind fans react as season 4 reunion to air live for the first time

Love Is Blind season 4 has served viewers with eight dramatic episodes so far. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey recently announced that the upcoming reunion episode will air live, which is something Netflix is doing for the first time. Since the news came out, fans can’t keep calm as they expect chaotic and messy content from the reunion.

The reunion announcement video featured cast members building up fans' curiosity, with Nick saying:

“Are you guys ready for a Love Is Blind Reunion spoiler?”

Vanessa then revealed that there were no spoilers as the reunion will go live and Nick said that they had no idea what is going to happen at the reunion. Following that, Vanessa added that they were doing the reunion live.

The hosts mentioned that this would be the first time in Netflix's history that a reality TV show reunion would air live. Vanessa noted that they would find all the drama and chaos at the same time as the viewers.

Needless to say, fans were excited about the announcement and about all the drama they would see. One person even claimed that Netflix seemed to love "chaos and mess" more than fans did.

Nano | نانو @purplenano They decided to air the #LoveIsBlind reunion LIVE?! Wow netflix loves chaos and mess even more than we do They decided to air the #LoveIsBlind reunion LIVE?! Wow netflix loves chaos and mess even more than we do

The reunion episode will air live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the streaming platform. Fans will be able to rewind, pause or jump to Live in the reunion episode.

Fans claim that Love is Blind only gets messier and

Love Is Blind fans seemed excited after Netflix announced that the show's reunion will be live. Viewers claimed that the streamer and hosts “love chaos and mess” as the show gets “messier and messier.”

While some said they were "here for the mess," others witness all the drama that the live reunion will bring to their screens.

Molly Harper @mollyharperauth



Did I special order a gold goblet that will inevitably contaminate everything I drink while I’m live tweeting this madness?



Yes. Yes, I did.



#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 twitter.com/loveisblindsho… Love is Blind @LoveisBlindShow 🤯 Don’t miss the cast spilling the tea in real time on Sunday 4/16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, only on The Love Is Blind Reunion… LIVE this time🤯 Don’t miss the cast spilling the tea in real time on Sunday 4/16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, only on @netflix The Love Is Blind Reunion… LIVE this time 👀🤯 Don’t miss the cast spilling the tea in real time on Sunday 4/16 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, only on @netflix! https://t.co/iuCvXCm6hd Do I think that live broadcasting a cast reunion can only end in chaos and tears? Yes. Yes, I do.Did I special order a gold goblet that will inevitably contaminate everything I drink while I’m live tweeting this madness?Yes. Yes, I did. Do I think that live broadcasting a cast reunion can only end in chaos and tears? Yes. Yes, I do.Did I special order a gold goblet that will inevitably contaminate everything I drink while I’m live tweeting this madness?Yes. Yes, I did.#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 twitter.com/loveisblindsho…

🦋🌻 @Sincerely_Kai #loveisblind is getting messier by the second. a live reunion? I need it #loveisblind is getting messier by the second. a live reunion? I need it

Ron Stoppable @I_am_Lewis08 #LoveIsBlind this "live" reunion is going to be good. I hope they put irina on the spot for laughing at Amber. #LoveIsBlind this "live" reunion is going to be good. I hope they put irina on the spot for laughing at Amber. https://t.co/Tc8v1CA6HK

Like the previous three seasons, Love is Blind season 4 contestants gave fans a lot of drama and entertainment. However, this season has had more love triangles and heartbreaks, leading to a lot of chaos that fans of the show love to watch.

The couples who got engaged without meeting each other in person included:

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds

Paul Peden and Micah Lussier

After they spent time together outside the pods, Irina and Zack realized that they weren't as attracted to each other and Zach even stated that he wasn't in love with her. So they broke up and Zack got back together with his other connection, Bliss Poureetezadi. He even went on to propose to Bliss, who accepted it.

Viewers can expect intense drama and tension among a few cast members, such as Irina, Zack, Micah, Chelsea, and Kwame.

As Irina and Micah were labeled as “mean girls” by fans, they might be the target of some confrontations at the upcoming season 4 reunion.

When will Love Is Blind season 4 reunion air on Netflix?

Love Is Blind season 4 has already aired eight episodes on Netflix. Three new episodes will be released on Friday, April 7, 2023, followed by the season finale which will air on April 14, 2023. The reunion episode will air live on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the streaming platform.

Speaking about the live reunion episode in an interview with the Today Show, Nick Lachey said:

“It's going to be a lot to digest. The reunion gives everybody a chance to clear the air, get those questions answered. And doing it live is certainly going to add a whole other layer of intrigue.”

Viewers will be given the option to rewind, pause or jump to Live during Love is Blind: The Live Reunion. The episode will later be available on Netflix for streaming.

Netflix will also bring the iconic pods to locations like New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville for fans to achieve the unique dating experience as shown in the series. Viewers can also submit their questions for the cast members on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of Love Is Blind are available on Netflix, and the new ones will air on Fridays.

