"They seem like horrible people": Why are Love Is Blind fans calling Irina and Micah "mean girls"? 

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, March 24.

The series featured 30 singles from Seattle coming together in audio-connected pods to bond with each other. The couples who decided to get engaged after the 10-day experience were allowed to meet each other in person and live together for 28 days before either tying the knot or calling it off.

Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova instantly became friends in the girl’s common room and were constantly seen mocking other girls and their relationships. They also created a lot of chaos in the pods with men, which altered their decisions.

Micah pushed Kwame into expressing feelings for her very early on in the show, as she knew that he was developing feelings for Chelsea.

However, she backed away from Kwame to explore a new relationship with Paul. Micah pushed Paul’s buttons and asked him to propose to her, which he did. Paul had to break up with Amber after that, because of which the latter got very upset and Micah was happy to see her getting emotional.

She asked Irina to spy on the ladies as they consoled Amber, but she was caught and ran away giggling. Irina also forced Zack into believing that Bliss was irritating her in the common room while making cupcakes, when it was actually the other way around. This urged him into choosing Irina over Bliss in the final proposal.

Irina and Micah also dismissed Jackelina, who was crying over two suitors while sitting on the same couch.

Love Is Blind fans were shocked by Micah and Irina's behavior and labeled them as the "mean girls" of the season.

Keem @keem773 #LoveIsBlind Micah and Irina seem like mean girls, nah but for real... They seem like horrible people lol🤷🏿‍♂️ #LoveisBlind4 Micah and Irina seem like mean girls, nah but for real... They seem like horrible people lol🤷🏿‍♂️ #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind

Love Is Blind fans slam Irina and Micah's behavior in front of cameras

After getting engaged, the ladies headed off on a vacation in Mexico with their respective partners. There, Micah gave a toast to Kwame, mentioning his failed proposal, and flirted with him in front of everyone, including Kwame’s new partner Chelsea. Irina soon realized that Zach was not the man for her and passed comments about his body multiple times.

She did not let him k*ss her and the two broke up just days after their engagement. Zack then went back to Seattle, where he admitted to Bliss that he made a mistake.

Love Is Blind fans felt that Irina and Micah were acting like teenage "mean girls" and called their behavior "disgusting."

Jasmine Lee @JasmineLeeC #LoveIsBlind Micah and Irina. You cannot be mean girls and look the way you do. Just needed y'all to know that. Micah and Irina. You cannot be mean girls and look the way you do. Just needed y'all to know that. 😊 #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/DQDM4h2CiD

no te importa @ydlqmdlg22 #loveisblind Micah and Irina are the mean girls of the show. There’s a clearly a reason why they have not found their matches. Kwame dodged a bullet. #LoveisBlind4 Micah and Irina are the mean girls of the show. There’s a clearly a reason why they have not found their matches. Kwame dodged a bullet. #LoveisBlind4 #loveisblind https://t.co/HVo6WG2twU

Aliya Langley @aliyalangley

#LoveIsBlind Micah and Irina are mean girls who act like teenagers. Sad to see grown women act like this. Micah and Irina are mean girls who act like teenagers. Sad to see grown women act like this.#LoveIsBlind

Other couples on Love Is Blind season 4

Out of 30 single contestants, only 10 were able to find their "perfect match" in the pods. Besides Micah-Paul and Irina-Zach, the couples included:

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Grace

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind will be released on Friday, March 31 at 03:01 am ET.

