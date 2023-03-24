Who is Bliss Poureetezadi? Love is Blind season 4 star works at The Walt Disney

The new season of Love is Blind is finally here, where contestants are searching for their life partner without seeing the other person. In keeping with last year's trend, 30 contestants have entered to find their perfect match. Communication via pods is the first step, followed by the engagement proposal and finally the wedding day. While this season of Love is Blind is in progress, it will be fascinating to see which couple finds their soul mate.

The show released its first five episodes on March 24, and one of the contestants receiving a great deal of attention from her fans is Bliss Poureetezadi. Fans appear to adore her because of her versatility as a person and her passion for both love and success. She currently holds the position of senior manager at The Walt Disney Company.

This time, she's making sure to look out for any red flags in a man since she's extremely particular about her love interest entering the experiment.

"Emotional support" is the foundation of true love, according to Love is Blind contestant, Bliss Poureetezadi

Originally from Washington, DC, Bliss Poureetezadi was born in 1989 and comes from a family of teachers. Having graduated from Gonzaga University, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She also completed her Associate of Arts (A.A.) Running Start Program at South Puget Sound Community College.

She started working with Ocean Beauty Seafoods as a senior quality control analyst in 2014. She currently works as a senior manager for Disney. In addition, she has worked at Microsoft as a Program Manager and at Nayamode as a Sales Operations Lead.

Her Netflix bio describes her perfect match as having the following qualities:

“Bliss is done ignoring red flags after dating the “wrong men” in her past relationships. She may be guilty of “hitting the snooze button a thousand times,” but she’s keeping her eyes open in the pods for “someone that loves me for who I am and not for how I look.” For Bliss, true love is grounded in “emotional support” and the ability to communicate.”

It's finally here: Love is Blind season 4 with five episodes

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are not just hosting the show Love is Blind, but also serving as mentors for each individual to complete their journey of love. Singles from Seattle, Washington, are here interacting via audio-connected pods without ever seeing any of them. The couple will only be able to meet one another after they have decided to get engaged.

Once the couple is engaged, they will immediately go to Mexico for their honeymoon. A future episode will show viewers how they will meet their partner's family members and friends in person.

Love is Blind season 4's Netflix description reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods."

In addition, it states:

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Tune into Netflix to view the latest episode of Love is Blind season 4.

