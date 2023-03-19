Love is Blind season 4 release date and air time on Netflix

Love is Blind season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 24 with the first five episodes. The series will only be available on Netflix and the release schedule is as follows:
- Episodes 1 to 5: Friday, March 24
- Episodes 6 to 8: Friday, March 31
- Episodes 9 to 11: Friday, April 7 (including the finale)
- Episode 12: Friday, April 14 (reunion)
Like the previous seasons, the show will feature 30 singles from Emerald City, Seattle, trying to connect emotionally without knowing what their partner looks like. They will then propose or not propose to their love partner for 10 days.
After spending 28 days in real life, they will face each other at the wedding altar to announce whether their final decision is 'I do' or 'I don't.'
Trailer of Love is Blind season 3
Love is Blind season 3 promises to be dramatic as the trailer features one man saying that he made the wrong decision in choosing his partner so had to propose to another woman. The trailer also shows many emotional moments as the pairs try to connect in the audio-connect pods, where they cannot see each other.
The real trouble starts after the pods stage, as the couples fight with each other. One of the female contestants will be challenged after seeing her husband bond with another cast member. As usual, the house and the parents will also cause trouble between the partners.
One of the brides did not show up at her wedding dress fitting, much to the shock of the groom. Netflix's description of Love is Blind season 4 reads:
"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."
It also reads:
"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."
Cast of Love is Blind season 3
Out of the following Love is Blind contestants, only a few will get engaged in the pods, while others will head home. They might join the cast for a party in front of the camera.
- 34-year-old Flight Attendant Amber
- 29-year-old Sales & Marketing Coordinator April
- 32-year-old Communications Specialist Ava
- 33-year-old Real Estate Investor Bill
- 33-year-old Senior Program Manager Bliss
- 39-year-old Real Estate Broker Brandie
- 36-year-old Design Director Brett
- 31-year-old Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist Chelsea
- 32-year-old Technical Recruiter Chris
- 28-year-old Operations Manager Conner
- 26-year-old Business Owner Irina
- 30-year-old Software Sales Jack
- 27-year-old Certified Dental Assistant Jackelina
- 29-year-old Technical Product Manager Jimmy
- 31-year-old Project Engineer Josh D.
- 30-year-old Plant Operations Director Josh S.
- 30-year-old Mortgage Loan Officer Juan
- 31-year-old Family Support Specialist Kacia
- 33-year-old Social Worker Kendra
- 33-year-old Sales Development Manager Kwame
- 27-year-old Marketing Manager Marshall
- 27-year-old Marketing Manager Micah
- 32-year-old Marriage & Family Therapist Molly
- 31-year-old Elementary School Teacher Monica
- 29-year-old Environmental Scientist Paul
- 36-year-old Gym Owner & Fitness Coach Quincy
- 29-year-old Commercial Insurance & Real Estate agent Ryland
- 37-year-old Client Lead Recruiter Tiffany
- 28-year-old Aerospace Engineer Wendi
- 31-year-old Criminal Defense Attorney Zack
Tune into Netflix every Friday to see which Love is Blind couple makes it down the aisle and starts their 'Happily Ever After.'