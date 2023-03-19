Love is Blind season 4 release date and air time on Netflix

Love is Blind season 4 will premiere on Friday, March 24 with the first five episodes. The series will only be available on Netflix and the release schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1 to 5: Friday, March 24

Episodes 6 to 8: Friday, March 31

Episodes 9 to 11: Friday, April 7 (including the finale)

Episode 12: Friday, April 14 (reunion)

Like the previous seasons, the show will feature 30 singles from Emerald City, Seattle, trying to connect emotionally without knowing what their partner looks like. They will then propose or not propose to their love partner for 10 days.

After spending 28 days in real life, they will face each other at the wedding altar to announce whether their final decision is 'I do' or 'I don't.'

Trailer of Love is Blind season 3

Love is Blind season 3 promises to be dramatic as the trailer features one man saying that he made the wrong decision in choosing his partner so had to propose to another woman. The trailer also shows many emotional moments as the pairs try to connect in the audio-connect pods, where they cannot see each other.

The real trouble starts after the pods stage, as the couples fight with each other. One of the female contestants will be challenged after seeing her husband bond with another cast member. As usual, the house and the parents will also cause trouble between the partners.

One of the brides did not show up at her wedding dress fitting, much to the shock of the groom. Netflix's description of Love is Blind season 4 reads:

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

It also reads:

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Cast of Love is Blind season 3

Out of the following Love is Blind contestants, only a few will get engaged in the pods, while others will head home. They might join the cast for a party in front of the camera.

34-year-old Flight Attendant Amber

29-year-old Sales & Marketing Coordinator April

32-year-old Communications Specialist Ava

33-year-old Real Estate Investor Bill

33-year-old Senior Program Manager Bliss

39-year-old Real Estate Broker Brandie

36-year-old Design Director Brett

31-year-old Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist Chelsea

32-year-old Technical Recruiter Chris

28-year-old Operations Manager Conner

26-year-old Business Owner Irina

30-year-old Software Sales Jack

27-year-old Certified Dental Assistant Jackelina

29-year-old Technical Product Manager Jimmy

31-year-old Project Engineer Josh D.

30-year-old Plant Operations Director Josh S.

30-year-old Mortgage Loan Officer Juan

31-year-old Family Support Specialist Kacia

33-year-old Social Worker Kendra

33-year-old Sales Development Manager Kwame

27-year-old Marketing Manager Marshall

27-year-old Marketing Manager Micah

32-year-old Marriage & Family Therapist Molly

31-year-old Elementary School Teacher Monica

29-year-old Environmental Scientist Paul

36-year-old Gym Owner & Fitness Coach Quincy

29-year-old Commercial Insurance & Real Estate agent Ryland

37-year-old Client Lead Recruiter Tiffany

28-year-old Aerospace Engineer Wendi

31-year-old Criminal Defense Attorney Zack

Tune into Netflix every Friday to see which Love is Blind couple makes it down the aisle and starts their 'Happily Ever After.'

Poll : 0 votes