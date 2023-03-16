The new Netflix animated film, The Magician's Elephant, is expected to air on the streamer on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie tells the story of a young boy who has to perform three seemingly impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant.

The voice cast features Noah Jupe in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted director Wendy Rogers and is based on author Kate DiCamillo's book of the same name.

Netflix's The Magician's Elephant promises to be enchanting

Netflix released the official trailer for The Magician's Elephant on February 16, 2023, offering a peek into the magical world the film has created. The trailer establishes the premise as Peter desperately tries to find his missing sister. He is then advised to ''follow the magician's elephant.''

The trailer subsequently depicts Peter's eventful journey as he meets various people and asks them about the magician's elephant. Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted tone that fans of fantasy dramas would love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also dropped the official description of the film, which states:

''Peter is searching for his long-lost sister, and when he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive?''

The description further reads,

''The answer - that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician who will conjure it - sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever, and take him on the adventure of a lifetime.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a warm, lighthearted kids/family drama that explores themes like adventure, family, and love, among many others.

More details about The Magician's Elephant voice cast and crew

The animated movie stars Noah Jupe in the lead role of Peter. Jupe perfectly captures his character's innocence and adorable charm quite brilliantly, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the young actor.

Apart from The Magician's Elephant, Noah Jupe has starred in quite a few movies and shows over the years, including Dreamin’ Wild, The Undoing, and No Sudden Move, to name a few.

Starring alongside Noah Jupe in another important role is Benedict Wong as the Magician. He sounds equally impressive in his role, and fans can look forward to a heartwarming performance from the acclaimed actor.

Benedict Wong's other notable film and TV acting credits include Doctor Strange, Marco Polo, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others essaying pivotal supporting roles, including:

Brian Tyree Henry

Mandy Patinkin

Miranda Richardson

Sian Clifford

Pixie Davies

The movie is directed by Wendy Rogers, with the screenplay written by Martin Hynes. Rogers' has worked in the visual effects department for films like The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Flushed Away, and Batman & Robin, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch The Magician's Elephant on Friday, March 17, 2023.

