Shakira's diss track aimed at ex-partner and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique breaks a whopping 14 Guinness World Records

Colombian pop star Shakira broke 14 Guinness World Records with her diss track aimed at former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. Shakira collaborated with Bizzrap and released a song to diss her former partner.

The song, which was released in January, became the most viewed Latin track on YouTube with 64 million views. It only took 24 hours for that to happen. Apart from that, the song also became the most played Latin track on Spotify with almost 15 million plays within a day of release.

Shakira seemingly took constant digs at his former partner and retired Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in the lyrics. An example of the lyrics is (via Mid Day):

“I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

Gerard Pique spoke about Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to the Catalan club. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is yet to extend his stay.

A return to Barca has been rumored. While duscussing the subject, Gerard Pique told RAC1:

“Only he knows his future. I think winning the World Cup was his personal dream. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. Now everyone is convinced of that. Now, everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing is for him to stay in Europe.”

Pique further added:

“Barça could be there. For the culés, his return on a sentimental level would be incredible. But it’s his decision. Here, no matter what people say, only his feelings, his motivations are important.”

Lionel Messi left Barcelona as the Blaugrana's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals from 778 matches for the Catalan club. He is widely regarded as the club's best player ever.

