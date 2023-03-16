Who was Eden Knight? Saudi Trans woman takes her own life after sharing Twitlonger suicide note 

Saudi trans woman Eden Knight reportedly took her own life after leaving behind a seemingly scheduled tragic s*icide note on Twitlonger.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*icide and transphobia. Readers discretion is advised.

Knight began her heartbreaking note by saying that she had already taken her own life before the message went public:

“If you’re reading this, I’ve already killed myself. I have given life every opportunity, I have given myself every chance to get better. But I couldn’t do it, I wasn’t strong enough, I don’t think there was a universe where I was ever strong enough to survive this.”

She revealed that she was living in the U.S. until last year and decided to take her own life after being sent back to Saudi Arabia, denied hormone medication and forced to “de-transition.”

Knight dubbed her parents as “strict conservative Muslims” and claimed that they hired “fixers” who promised to solve the tension between her and her parents.

A cybersecurity person named Michael Pocalyko and his associate Ellen started speaking on the former on-call, eventually convincing her to leave Georgia and move to Virginia.

Michael and Ellen reportedly met Eden Knight at a train station along with a Saudi lawyer named Bader. She was then taken to a hotel and allowed to experience Washington D.C. Knight wrote:

“I genuinely was optimistic and believed this could work.”

However, Knight soon lost touch with Michael and Ellen and could not stay in-contact with Bader. She alleged that the lawyer started coercing her into de-transition.

“He tried to get me to be 'normal.' Gave me examples of feminine men and said that they are transgender but they are hiding it, that it’s better to hide it. Told me stories personally about people he knew that successfully hid it.”

Knight shared that she was also “entirely dependent” on Bader for food and shelter and could not run away as she was an illegal immigrant in the U.S. She eventually gave and started following the orders before getting back in touch with her parents:

“I did everything he asked, I cut my hair, I stopped taking estrogen, I changed my wardrobe, I met my dad. And then I had another breakdown. My mom kept telling me to repent or I was going to hell, and I did, I repented.”

Eden Knight was eventually sent back to Saudi Arabia, a Middle Eastern country where trans people face severe discrimination. In her note, Knight wrote that back at home, her mother searched her belongings and electronic devices every day.

She was berated as a “freak” after her mother found out about her private photos and her father called her “a failure and an abomination.”

“There was no escape from my situation. I was destroyed, but I wanted to keep going.”

Eli Erlick @EliErlick #HerNameWasEden I know most of you don't have time to track everything that happened to Eden Knight or the international scandal that her death has led to, so here’s a recap of her story in under a minute. #JusticeForEden I know most of you don't have time to track everything that happened to Eden Knight or the international scandal that her death has led to, so here’s a recap of her story in under a minute. #JusticeForEden #HerNameWasEden https://t.co/Z4tCX7fWwY

Knight shared that it was “traumatizing” after her family found her HRT. They also found it for the second time, prompting the former to take a month off the hormone medication.

The young trans woman shared that she was “done fighting” when her family found her HRT for the third time. She said she did not want to live if she could not transition.

What is known about Eden Knight?

Eden Knight was a 23-year-old trans woman who recently took her own life after being sent home to Saudi Arabia from the U.S. and forced to de-transition.

She reportedly attended an American high school in the suburbs of Washington DC and another international school in Riyadh before taking admission at George Mason University to study computer science.

Merrick 🌻🦂 @punishedmother



With love and care:



docs.google.com/document/d/1_5… Eden Knight was tricked into detransitioning & moved to Saudi Arabia by people hired by her family to pose as friends to her. She has taken her own life. We have a doc w all the info in 1 place we submit now for your considerationWith love and care: Eden Knight was tricked into detransitioning & moved to Saudi Arabia by people hired by her family to pose as friends to her. She has taken her own life. We have a doc w all the info in 1 place we submit now for your considerationWith love and care: docs.google.com/document/d/1_5…

As per her close friends, Knight’s international scholarship ran out before she could graduate, which led to the expiration of her visa. She was reportedly “terrified” of being deported back to Saudi Arabia due to her trans identity and hoped to claim asylum in the US.

Knight began her hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in 2022, which reportedly improved her mental health. Her friend Merrick Deville created a document about the former’s life and death and shared that Knight made friends on Twitter while she was still in the closet and came out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merrick 🌻🦂 @punishedmother we want #JusticeForEden we want and welcome the press to tell her story. It's our opinion she was killed and several people, including those meant to love and protect her the most are guilty. This is about Eden, but it's also about an entire community. We demand justice. we want #JusticeForEden we want and welcome the press to tell her story. It's our opinion she was killed and several people, including those meant to love and protect her the most are guilty. This is about Eden, but it's also about an entire community. We demand justice.

Her friends described her as a “light in the trans community” and said everyone remembers her for her “humor and kindness.” They also noted that Knight “possessed an inner strength” that deserves recognition.

Eden Knight’s partner, who is known as Parker on Twitter, also mentioned the former “touched the lives of so many people.” Prior to her demise, Knight reportedly became active in LGBTQ and left-wing circles on social media and garnered over 20K+ followers on Twitter.

Twitter demands justice for Eden Knight’s tragic demise

Netizens trended #JusticeForEden following Eden Knight's tragic demise (Image via @/thelastshow/Twitter)

Trans woman Eden Knight’s tragic s*icide left the LGBTQ+ community extremely heartbroken. In the wake of her death, several social media users also demanded justice.

The hashtag #JusticeForEden began trending on Twitter, with netizens coming together to speak out against the conditions that led to Knight taking her own life:

🔮🔆#JusticeForEden🔆🔮 (ctboy cllctr) @trans_catboy



I've opted against signing this and DO NOT WANT TO BE CREDITED. This belongs to Eden & to the community we share, use and repost it as you wish, my only hope is that it might help, even slightly, to bring HER hope to fruition.



#JusticeForEden DO NOT LET HER STORY BE SILENCED.I've opted against signing this and DO NOT WANT TO BE CREDITED. This belongs to Eden & to the community we share, use and repost it as you wish, my only hope is that it might help, even slightly, to bring HER hope to fruition. DO NOT LET HER STORY BE SILENCED.I've opted against signing this and DO NOT WANT TO BE CREDITED. This belongs to Eden & to the community we share, use and repost it as you wish, my only hope is that it might help, even slightly, to bring HER hope to fruition.#JusticeForEden https://t.co/IJ7afJezj8

Merrick 🌻🦂 @punishedmother



We will keep saying her name and telling her story. We don’t care who her father is. We don’t care about the backlash from miserable bigots.We will keep saying her name and telling her story. #JusticeForEden We don’t care who her father is. We don’t care about the backlash from miserable bigots. We will keep saying her name and telling her story. #JusticeForEden https://t.co/G99nBwrqw5

NOL ノル @NOLNOL1234

#JusticeForEden A beautiful soul has been taken away far too soon. May she Rest In Peace. A beautiful soul has been taken away far too soon. May she Rest In Peace.#JusticeForEden https://t.co/JRTQgiIA2a

⋆ chaos ⋆ 🔆 @psychxosz



It’s 2023 and another suicide note from a trans woman is circulating. FIGHT for trans ppl, please in 2014, a suicide note from a trans girl appeared on my dash. with less than 200 notes at the time, #LeelahAlcorn begged others to fight for people like her.It’s 2023 and another suicide note from a trans woman is circulating. FIGHT for trans ppl, please #JusticeForEden in 2014, a suicide note from a trans girl appeared on my dash. with less than 200 notes at the time, #LeelahAlcorn begged others to fight for people like her.It’s 2023 and another suicide note from a trans woman is circulating. FIGHT for trans ppl, please #JusticeForEden https://t.co/9zR7refw8R

ℙ𝕌ℕ𝕀𝕊ℍ𝔼𝔻 𝕊𝕋𝔸𝕏 @staxdeadphantom



Eden Knight

#JusticeForEden I JUST got sussed like minutes after posting this, so I will post it again...Eden Knight I JUST got sussed like minutes after posting this, so I will post it again...Eden Knight#JusticeForEden https://t.co/sGqxuMpjNq

ThisGuyTed 🏳️‍⚧️ 🪨 @ThisGuyTed



I am so sorry you were failed. I am so sorry we keep getting failed. We will continue this fight.



Rest well, Eden.



#JusticeForEden A sister lost, but will never be forgotten.I am so sorry you were failed. I am so sorry we keep getting failed. We will continue this fight.Rest well, Eden. A sister lost, but will never be forgotten. I am so sorry you were failed. I am so sorry we keep getting failed. We will continue this fight.Rest well, Eden.#JusticeForEden https://t.co/zlTI0lZP0S

Bailee 💚🔆 @BaileeDaws

#JusticeForEden #HerNameIsEden eden, i wish you were still here, baby. we will make them pay for what they did to you. you were a light that burned as bright as the sun. we will never forget you. we all love you dearly. we will bring your murderers down. with love, everyone. eden, i wish you were still here, baby. we will make them pay for what they did to you. you were a light that burned as bright as the sun. we will never forget you. we all love you dearly. we will bring your murderers down. with love, everyone. 🔆#JusticeForEden #HerNameIsEden https://t.co/LVWhIS3plh

stacy 🏳️‍⚧️ @StacyCaySlays



She was so excited, and said she’d plan to come to Kansas City when she could.



She’s dead now. A few months ago, I told a beautiful Saudi trans girl that I would help her get into runway modeling. I knew Designers who’d love her look I’d connect her with.She was so excited, and said she’d plan to come to Kansas City when she could.She’s dead now. #JusticeForEden A few months ago, I told a beautiful Saudi trans girl that I would help her get into runway modeling. I knew Designers who’d love her look I’d connect her with. She was so excited, and said she’d plan to come to Kansas City when she could.She’s dead now. #JusticeForEden

Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول @LinaAlhathloul



Once you’re back, there is no other option for you but to kill your self to escape hell.



This is the story of transgirl Eden. RIP.

#JusticeForEden You flee Saudi Arabia to find freedom. Then you are forcibly brought back there, with the complicity of your whole family.Once you’re back, there is no other option for you but to kill your self to escape hell.This is the story of transgirl Eden. RIP. You flee Saudi Arabia to find freedom. Then you are forcibly brought back there, with the complicity of your whole family.Once you’re back, there is no other option for you but to kill your self to escape hell. This is the story of transgirl Eden. RIP.#JusticeForEden https://t.co/9TzElz5TjR

✨🔆ThisToxicX🔆✨ @ThisToxicX woke up to the news that my friend Eden has confirmed to have passed, she was a bright sun in a cold dark galaxy, she was so intelligent, brave, beautiful, I will miss the hours I spent with her, and mourn than ones I will never get, rest in peace eden i love you #JusticeForEden woke up to the news that my friend Eden has confirmed to have passed, she was a bright sun in a cold dark galaxy, she was so intelligent, brave, beautiful, I will miss the hours I spent with her, and mourn than ones I will never get, rest in peace eden i love you #JusticeForEden https://t.co/IDG1djqO1U

In her painful s*icide note, Knight said that she failed to continue her journey even though she wanted to be a leader. She also hoped that trans rights would be achieved worldwide in the days to come:

“I wanted to be a leader for people like me, but that wasn’t written to happen. I hope that the world gets better for us. I hope our people get old. I hope we get to see our kids grow up to fight for us. I hope for trans rights worldwide.”

Eden Knight’s death was also confirmed by members of her family using her deadname on a now-private Twitter account.

