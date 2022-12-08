American Girl Doll controversy explained as book amasses backlash for teaching kids about gender transition 

The American Girl Doll has been facing backlash lately for teaching kids about gender transition. The same is being advocated through their recent book titled A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image. This book talks about how a prepubescent can change their gender. However, the book has been receiving massive backlash as parents have been finding it “deceptive and dangerous.”

The American Girl book, which is being marketed to young girls below the age of 12, instructs them on how they can make permanent changes to their bodies if they are unhappy with the features they were born with. However, the ideologies of the book do not seem to sit well with the grown-ups as they felt that the book can be triggering and can make girls over-aware and conscious of their bodies.

Bethany S. Mandel @bethanyshondark A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

A few took to social media and commented:

The book was written by resident American Girl author Mel Hammond. The book is available to be brought from stores across the country. It is also available for sale on the company’s website.

American Girl book promoting puberty blockers being slammed as social media users feel it can be dangerous for readers

The American Girl book talks about appreciating the body but changing a few things that girls might not like about themselves. The book has been in the spotlight for a while, as it advocates using puberty blockers. The book also talks about how girls who are confused about their gender can take medication, especially if they do not wish to undergo hormone therapy.

The book states:

“If you haven't gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body's changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity.”

Furthermore, the title also advertises the organizations in the country that can help out young girls with more resources and information on the matter.

A few lines state:

"If you don’t have an adult you trust, there are organizations across the country that can help you. Turn to the resources on page 95 for more information."

At the same time, parents and social media users are now worried about the book’s content, as many feel that the information in the book can be “deceptive” for many. One social media user commented and said:

“This book is absolutely disgusting and morality reprehensible."

Joseph K @Joseph_K95 @bethanyshondark It's a miracle if any kid grows up sane with all this crap around them. @bethanyshondark It's a miracle if any kid grows up sane with all this crap around them.

Lyndie Lou Who @LyndieWho No more AMERICAN GIRL in our house!!

They've published a book that tells children that they can change their sex and provides information on how to do it if the adult(s) in their lives don't support their choice(s). No more AMERICAN GIRL in our house!! They've published a book that tells children that they can change their sex and provides information on how to do it if the adult(s) in their lives don't support their choice(s). https://t.co/plnQt4qmmN

Laura Macklem @LauraLauram7 Bethany S. Mandel @bethanyshondark A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… A book for girls about body image that tells them they should make permanent and catastrophic change their to bodies if they’re unhappy with them. Healthy message. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… I'm so sickened American Girl has jumped on the wagon of telling young children to question their gender in a new book, and consider changing their bodies. They are marketing this message to girls as young as 3. I am glad my daughters have outgrown AG. twitter.com/bethanyshondar… I'm so sickened American Girl has jumped on the wagon of telling young children to question their gender in a new book, and consider changing their bodies. They are marketing this message to girls as young as 3. I am glad my daughters have outgrown AG. twitter.com/bethanyshondar…

Others also highlighted how the book is aimed at girls, to make them more conscious and insecure about their bodies.

Fakeserpounce-inflation protected. @fakeserpounce @bethanyshondark Notice how much of this “your body is defective” is aimed at girls? Way more than boys @bethanyshondark Notice how much of this “your body is defective” is aimed at girls? Way more than boys

Doc @ECHO362757 It’s time for the parents and the American people to boycott American Girl. On there book for gender change starting with children at the age of 3 years old. Another disgusting woke company. It’s time for the parents and the American people to boycott American Girl. On there book for gender change starting with children at the age of 3 years old. Another disgusting woke company.

Many others talked about other books that have been published under American Girl.

Taylor Olson @coffeeqweeen @bethanyshondark This is sad. I grew up in the mid 2000s and there was a book about puberty by American girl that was actually about…you know…being a girl. @bethanyshondark This is sad. I grew up in the mid 2000s and there was a book about puberty by American girl that was actually about…you know…being a girl.

Rebel in Texas @TexasRebelin American Girl putting out a book to girls discussing puberty blockers and listing organizations you can contact without parents is just crazy. My youngest was a fan, even went to big store in Chicago when she was little and then worked for them until she had her babies. Not American Girl putting out a book to girls discussing puberty blockers and listing organizations you can contact without parents is just crazy. My youngest was a fan, even went to big store in Chicago when she was little and then worked for them until she had her babies. Not

Furthermore, there are individuals on the internet who are claiming that such books are “stripping away children’s innocence.” While many have been protesting against the book and asking for an overall ban on its sale, the publication still hasn’t released a statement on the matter. The work of the writer is also being questioned, as many feel that the information provided is highly inappropriate for the target audience.

