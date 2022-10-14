Tina Turner Barbie Doll: Where to buy, release date, price, and everything to know

Tina Turner, the American-Swiss singer, has become the latest musical mogul to have her own mini version in the form of a doll. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll has been made by American multinational toy manufacturer, Mattel. The product was released by the company on October 13, 2022, as a part of the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series.

The outfit of the doll has been inspired by Tina’s outfit in her iconic song, What's Love Got To Do With It. Barbie can be seen sporting a black mini dress paired with a cropped denim jacket, fishnet stockings, black heels, and Tina Turner’s signature hairstyle.

Tina Turner Barbie Doll released on Amazon, Walmart and other retailers on October 13, 2022. (Image via Mattel)

Acknowledging the same, Tina said in a statement:

"I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey.”

Tina Turner Barbie Doll will be available on Amazon and many other retailers all over the country

The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, which has been released to honor the superstar, has been made keeping in mind key details like the spiky blonde updo and accessories like pearl drop earrings and silver necklace. The same will be available for sale on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Mattel’s Website.

The company, Mattel Creations released the Doll to honor the superstar as her hit song is close to completing 40 years. (Image via Mattel Creations)

The doll can be purchased for $55 all over the country. The website also mentions that the Turner Barbie Doll was designed by Bill Greening, keeping in mind the style of the 'Queen of Rock n' Roll'. For the design, Bill Greening said:

“We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles. Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!”

The announcement was also made on social media, where the brand, Barbie, stated:

“Simply the best. Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the “Queen of Rock ’n Roll” with a Tina Turner Barbie doll. Wearing a mini dress and denim jacket inspired by her look in the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” video, collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature Barbie doll.”

Released in 1984, What’s Love Got To Do With It became a massive hit within a few weeks of release

Tina Turner’s iconic song was released almost four decades ago, and the song was an instant hit, as it was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for three weeks. At the time, Tina was 44, making her the oldest solo female artist to ever achieve this feat.

The song was also the title song of the 1993 biopic about Turner, which starred Angela Bassett. Furthermore, Tina grabbed three Grammy Awards for this song, making her the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll.’

With the honor of getting her own doll, Tina joins Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley in the Barbie Signature Music Series.

Poll : 0 votes