“Don’t worry about texting my phone again”: How to unsend an iMessage revealed as Apple's latest feature leaves the internet in a frenzy

With the Apple iPhone 14 and other new launches, the world is now head over heels for the newest update, iOS 16, which has changed several features like iMessage, lock screen, Apple Health, among others.

One new feature lets users edit and unsend messages on iPhone 14, but some users are complaining of a glitch where they feel that this new feature works only with the ones who have upgraded their iPhones to iOS 16. Simply put, users are complaining that those who unsend a message to someone who is not using the same iOS end up losing their chat.

One Twitter user also tweeted about the same and said:

“If u unsend messages on iMessage, don’t worry about texting my phone again.”

"If u unsend messages on iMessage, don't worry about texting my phone again."

This particular feature has left many people wondering how to unsend an iMessage on Apple’s latest iOS 16.

Did Apple make unsending an iMessage possible on the latest iOS 16? Steps revealed

iOS16, which was released on Monday, September 12, 2022, has brought about the new feature of unsending a message that can save you from many possible iMessage embarassements.

From sending the message to a wrong contact, to the autocorrect nightmares, all of these goof-ups can now be buried in the sand, all thanks to the “undo send” button, on the iMessage.

Wundef @cwundef Apple now lets you edit and unsend iMessages on your iPhone as part of Apple’s iOS 16.

Apple now lets you edit and unsend iMessages on your iPhone as part of Apple's iOS 16.

You'll have only two minutes to unsend an iMessage and if you wish to edit the iMessage, you have15 minutes to do so. Kindly note that the other person must also have iOS 16 downloaded.

However, the only catch here would be that you would only have two minutes to 'unsend' the message. At the same time, users will have 15 minutes to 'edit' a sent message. But, this feature would only work for iMessages and not on SMSs.

if you wish to unsend a message, all you need to do is:

Open the messages folder on the iPhone Select the contact to whom you wish to send the message. Type in a message, and click send.

Press the message you just sent over, and tap on the “undo send” button.

love u see u :D @bIondedcinema U CAN UNSEND MESSAGES ON IMESSAGE??????? U CAN UNSEND MESSAGES ON IMESSAGE???????

At the same time, if you are wondering how to edit a message, here are the steps to follow:

Open the messages folder on the iPhone Select the contact to whom you wish to send the message. Type in a message, and click send. Long press the message you just sent over, and tap on the “edit” button.

This feature allows users to edit their messages to their liking. However, Apple here keeps the limit to 5 times. This means that one message can only be edited up to 5 times and no more than that.

Netizens give a mixed opinion about this newest apple feature

While a lot of people might like this update which makes the iPhone even more sophisticated and handy, some are criticizing the update because they feel that this update of unsending the message will only work if the person they are texting also has an upgraded version.

At the same time, a lot of users are complaining that if a person they are conversing with does not have iOS 16 installed, their entire chat gets deleted when they press the “undo send” button. A user commented by saying:

“Before you unsend that iMessage, make sure the person has IOS 16 too.”

"Before you unsend that imessage, make sure the person has IOS 16 too."

While the ones not liking the update tweeted by saying:

“If you unsend an iMessage just know the conversation is over forever.”

"If you unsend an imessage just know the conversation is over forever."

"if you unsend an iMessage I will literally block you goodbye"

"apple adding text edit and unsend to imessage is devastating.. say it with your chest bro no take backs"

Gaslighters now that you can unsend an iMessage:

"this is my first & last warning! you unsend any message on imessage you're getting blocked."

"apple so lame for adding the unsend feature to imessage. if you have to unsend a message you shouldn't be sending the shit in the first place"

"If you unsend an iMessage, I'm blocking you and there's no debate"

The new iOS 16 brings in massive changes to the lock screen, where the users will be allowed to customize their lock screens, add widgets, and customize the font and text colors.

Along with all of this, there will be major changes in Apple Pay and Wallet along with Apple Health, at the same time.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury