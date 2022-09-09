BTS: Samsung shades Apple over the use of "BTS purple" for their latest phone campaign

It seems that Samsung and Apple are in a tussle over BTS.

On September 7, Apple launched their new line of phones, including the new iPhone 14, amidst much excitement from consumers worldwide.

The new iPhone 14 is a beautiful purple shade, a step ahead of the lavender color they had previously opted for in the iPhone 12. The new purple shade did not go unnoticed by ARMYs and Samsung, the Korean tech giant as well.

ARMYs and Samsung couldn’t help but think that the American tech giant had BTS Bora Purple in mind when they launched the new version of the iPhones. Samsung decided to have some fun at Apple's expense and tweeted,

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

BTS ARMY and Samsung join in the meme fest versus Apple on social media

ARMYs joined Samsung in shading Apple for “using” BTS as a reference for their new iPhones.

On September 7, the day of Apple event, Samsung took to social media to cheekily put out the comment “COOL STORY BRO”, the ‘Os’ in purple emojis to imply the use of the color purple.

Earlier this year, in August, Samsung held its annual Samsung Unpacked event and launched the Samsung the new Galaxy Z Flip4 in their Bora purple shade in collaboration with BTS, their global ambassadors.

Now, a month later, Apple has introduced their new edition of iPhones with a similar shade of purple and ARMYs, along with Samsung, have connected the dots.

Samsung Mobile US @SamsungMobileUS We love your kindness! @dme_363 It's so nice of you to try to boost their self esteem.We love your kindness! @dme_363 It's so nice of you to try to boost their self esteem.💙 We love your kindness!

The “Math is mathing” is what Samsung replied to a fan when they pointed out that Bangtan might be the inspiration behind the new iPhones.

ARMYs have also noticed that not only the color, but even some of the features of Apple’s newly launched phones are similar to Samsung’s phones.

ARMYs and Samsung concluded that they were truly flattered by American tech giant Apple’s gesture after all “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

For the unversed, Purple is Bangtan's official brand color and was chosen by member V during the group’s fifth Muster performance a couple of years ago. Bangtan and ARMY use the phrase “Borahae” which means “Purple You” as an expression.

In February 2020, Samsung announced that they had roped in Korea’s "IT boy group" Bangtan as their new brand ambassadors to launch the S20 phone edition.

One of their first major campaigns was to provide Galaxy phone users with an augmented reality service to experience the path-breaking initiative, "Connect BTS." "Connect BTS" is the septet’s global contemporary art initiative, and since then, the Bangtan boys have worked with Samsung on multiple campaigns and projects, including the latest “Bora Purple” smartphones that has ARMYs swooning over them with their amazing features and shiny purple shade.

BTS caught in the cross-fire between Busan government and HYBE over concert costs

There's a new roadblock infront of Bangtan's Busan concert. Bangtan members have been caught in the ongoing crossfire between the Busan government and HYBE over who will foot the bill for the septet’s upcoming concert.

It is calculated that the septet’s concert would potentially cost an ambitious $5.1 million (₩ 7 billion) in expenses. Busan government has categorically stated that neither the city nor the Expo can pay such a huge amount and HYBE must take care of the monetary aspect of things.

Busan government will take care of transport and accommodation, while HYBE can put their operating profit to good use by paying for the mega concert slated to happen on October 15.

ARMYs are upset that the Busan government is only trying to milk Bangtan’s fame for their own agenda and demand that HYBE and the government sort out the matter for Bangtan and ARMYs sake.

The Yet to Come singers will take centre-stage on Saturday, October 15 at 6 pm KST at the Asiad Stadium and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava