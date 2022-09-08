Details about BTS RM’s $3,777 Beoplay speaker evokes interesting reactions from ARMYs

BTS RM loves not only artistic things but also things that are super expensive. His recent Beoplay wireless speakers are proof of that.

The Bangtan leader recently took to Instagram stories to share his latest song recommendation, erase me by Lizzy McAlpine and Jacob Collier.

In the Spotify screenshot of the song he posted, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that the device from which he was listening was "BEOPLAY A9 31143125. This was cue enough for ARMYs to find out all about the Beoplay speakers.

For example, these are not ordinary speakers. They have a distinct design that makes them look like an art installation.

Fans were also surprised to learn that the expensive speakers cost a whopping $3,777 for the "Gold Tone" version owned by BTS RM, eliciting interesting reactions.

Details about BTS RM’s $3,777 Beoplay speaker elicits interesting reactions from ARMYs

ARMYs had previously noticed BTS RM's Beoplay speakers in his home but had not realized they were speakers because they appeared to be art pieces.

And of course, speakers as unique as these have to be in BTS RM’s home, because no one else in the group is as enthusiastic about art as Bangtan's leader. The high-quality speaker also serves as a stunning showpiece.

The “Beoplay A9” speakers range from $3,499 to $4,800. Fans assumed BTS RM owned the $3,777 "Gold Tone" version. The speaker has a stylish wool cover and its legs can be customised.

The Beoplay speakers' clear and crisp vocals can fill the room with their rich sound quality. ARMYs took to social media to share their views on BTS RM’s expensive artsy Beoplay speakers.

Fans describe him as the "coolest human" they know, and we agree.

ARMYs also noticed that the Beoplay A9's speakers have seven custom-built drivers that are meticulously designed to produce exceptionally amazing music. Fans noticed the seven connection and agree that seven is the lucky number for BTS.

ARMYs agree that he has great taste and we know it as well.

BTS' RM is an art aficionado

It's no secret that BTS's leader RM is a huge fan of art, and he's spoken about it in several interviews in the past.

He has become an art patron for several South Korean artists and now has an incredible collection of paintings and one-of-a-kind artworks. The talented Bangtan member recently revealed that he is thinking about establishing his own art museum/gallery someday.

He revealed that in 2018, he decided to visit the Art Institute of Chicago, where paintings by artists Seurat and Monet piqued his interest, and he hasn't looked back since.

In an interview with the New York Times, RM revealed that art brings him peace and joy in the fast world of K-pop. He said:

“I feel like they’re watching me. I’m motivated. I want to be a better person, a better adult, because there is this aura that is coming from these artworks on display”.

Fans demand popular podcaster Choi Wook apologise to BTS RM

The retort "Respect RM" takes over K-pop after podcaster Choi Wook attempts to dismiss Bangtan's leader.

On the September 5 episode of his podcast, Maebul Show, Choi Wook discussed Bangtan's military enlistment and their upcoming concert in Busan. He invited a panel of guests to take part in a discussion on the subject. One of the guests revealed that RM is their bias, which Choi Wook dismissed by saying that he isn't a popular member to begin with.

ARMYs were outraged when he referred to RM as "non-mainstream." Choi Wook has since issued an unconditional apology to the Bangtan leader and the fans.

BTS members will perform in a free global concert in Busan's Asiad main stadium on Thursday, October 15.

