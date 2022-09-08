Fact Check: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene audition for American Idol? Rumor debunked

Popular United States politician and business tycoon Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the headlines once again. This time it is for a resurfaced video that has people believing that the Georgia congresswoman once auditioned for American Idol.

Netizens are claiming that Greene has been spotted auditioning under a stage name in a video from 2002.

The video, which was posted by a Twitter user, was captioned:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene's try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser.”

Far Left Kyle @FLKDayton Marjorie Taylor Greene's try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser. Marjorie Taylor Greene's try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser. https://t.co/ltgnx1aUln

The video has managed to garner more than 1.4 million views in just three days, with several likes and comments. But is the video really of Marjorie Taylor Greene or is this just a hoax?

The woman in the viral video is not Marjorie Taylor Greene

As much as the internet helps in providing us with the correct information, sometimes it can also end up giving out fake news that the world ends up believing. Something similar happened in this case, as the video was not of Marjorie Taylor Greene, but of a woman who physically resembles her.

The video, which was uploaded on multiple platforms by a user named “Far Left Kyle,” managed to catch the eyeballs of people from all over the world. At the same time, the video shows the name tag of the woman as “Stefanie Sugarman from Alta Loma.”

However, the user claims that Greene auditioned under a stage name, so her real identity remains concealed.

The video, which has resurfaced and grabbed netizens' attention, has been on the internet for years now.

If one observes the video carefully, it can be noted that the voice of the woman in the video is completely different from Marjorie Taylor Greene's voice. Moreover, the woman, who was 23 years old at the time of the audition, claims that she worked in the marketing department of a cheese company.

Also, there's one more reason why the woman in the video cannot be Greene, which is that Greene should have been 28 in 2002, considering she was born in 1974.

A few netizens pointed out these facts and clarified that the woman seen in the viral video is not Taylor Greene. The popular American political activist Daryle Lamont Jenkins also took to Twitter to spill some truth about the video. He said:

“No way in hell would this be Marjorie Taylor Greene and we are just finding this now. American Idol debuted in 2002, the year her father sold Taylor Commercial to her and her husband. And she was living in Georgia at the time.”

Daryle Lamont Jenkins @DLamontJenkins Far Left Kyle @FLKDayton Marjorie Taylor Greene's try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser. Marjorie Taylor Greene's try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser. https://t.co/ltgnx1aUln No way in hell would this be Marjorie Taylor Greene and we are just finding this now. American Idol debuted in 2002, the year her father sold Taylor Commercial to her and her husband. And she was living in Georgia at the time. twitter.com/FLKDayton/stat… No way in hell would this be Marjorie Taylor Greene and we are just finding this now. American Idol debuted in 2002, the year her father sold Taylor Commercial to her and her husband. And she was living in Georgia at the time. twitter.com/FLKDayton/stat…

Others on social media also noted how the woman’s teeth, ears, and height looked different than that of Taylor Greene.

