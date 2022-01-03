What did Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet? Congresswoman responds after being suspended over COVID-19 misinformation

American politician and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got her Twitter account "permanently suspended" due to her spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
A strong Donald Trump supporter, the congresswoman is a very vocal personality and mostly uses her personal account to share her views. The account has been banned multiple times in the past, with the fifth resulting in a suspension.
Marjorie Taylor Greene then took to Telegram to express her anger and aversion towards the social media platform.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets suspended from Twitter
Marjorie Taylor Greene had over 465,000 followers on her personal Twitter account that she frequently used to share her views. The politician still has her official account @RepMTG, which has over 386,000 followers. She rarely uses her official account, with her last post on it used to wish her followers and supporters for the holiday season in December.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account got banned after a tweet was made regarding vaccine-related deaths. The tweet included a chart showing 21,000 reported deaths due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
A representative from Twitter explained,
"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy, we've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."
Marjorie Taylor Greene took to GETTR to post about her ban, calling Twitter "an enemy" of the country. GETTR is a social media platform generally intended for American conservatives. She posted,
"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics. Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."
The politician stood with Trump when the former president got his account suspended for encouraging political violence with his tweets about the 2021 United States election being rigged.
She has also been fined multiple times for breaking the US House of Representatives mask mandate. Allegedly, the politician has been fined $48,000 with respect to 32 instances of breaking the mask mandate. While representatives have been allowed to appeal these fines, no such steps have been taken by the Georgia politician.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with a few other Republican representatives, found the mandate unconstitutional and decided to sue speaker Nancy Pelosi in July.
Twitter divided on the politician's account suspension
Twitter users stayed divided on the suspension of the politician's account. While some agreed with Twitter, others questioned Marjorie Taylor Greene's right to post.
According to USA Today, America saw the highest surge in COVID-19 numbers in the past week, with over 200,000 new cases reported on January 2,2022.
