What did Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet? Congresswoman responds after being suspended over COVID-19 misinformation

American politician and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got her Twitter account "permanently suspended" due to her spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

A strong Donald Trump supporter, the congresswoman is a very vocal personality and mostly uses her personal account to share her views. The account has been banned multiple times in the past, with the fifth resulting in a suspension.

Marjorie Taylor Greene then took to Telegram to express her anger and aversion towards the social media platform.

Marjorie Taylor Greene gets suspended from Twitter

Marjorie Taylor Greene had over 465,000 followers on her personal Twitter account that she frequently used to share her views. The politician still has her official account @RepMTG, which has over 386,000 followers. She rarely uses her official account, with her last post on it used to wish her followers and supporters for the holiday season in December.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account got banned after a tweet was made regarding vaccine-related deaths. The tweet included a chart showing 21,000 reported deaths due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chip Roy @chiproytx My colleague @RepMTG (official account) was suspended from twitter. A recent tweet showed potential risk from COVID vax. This is data she tweeted - from VAERS, supported by CDC/FDA. #BigHealthcare doesn’t want us to discuss this. I will continue to. #HealthcareFreedom My colleague @RepMTG (official account) was suspended from twitter. A recent tweet showed potential risk from COVID vax. This is data she tweeted - from VAERS, supported by CDC/FDA. #BigHealthcare doesn’t want us to discuss this. I will continue to. #HealthcareFreedom https://t.co/UQXQ0MwDzP

A representative from Twitter explained,

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy, we've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Marjorie Taylor Greene took to GETTR to post about her ban, calling Twitter "an enemy" of the country. GETTR is a social media platform generally intended for American conservatives. She posted,

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics. Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

The politician stood with Trump when the former president got his account suspended for encouraging political violence with his tweets about the 2021 United States election being rigged.

She has also been fined multiple times for breaking the US House of Representatives mask mandate. Allegedly, the politician has been fined $48,000 with respect to 32 instances of breaking the mask mandate. While representatives have been allowed to appeal these fines, no such steps have been taken by the Georgia politician.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with a few other Republican representatives, found the mandate unconstitutional and decided to sue speaker Nancy Pelosi in July.

Twitter divided on the politician's account suspension

Twitter users stayed divided on the suspension of the politician's account. While some agreed with Twitter, others questioned Marjorie Taylor Greene's right to post.

Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 @JerryDunleavy Twitter banned GOP politicians Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene yet allows, for instance, the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party to operate numerous massive accounts and spread disinformation — including about COVID-19 — on its platform. These are just facts. Twitter banned GOP politicians Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene yet allows, for instance, the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party to operate numerous massive accounts and spread disinformation — including about COVID-19 — on its platform. These are just facts.

Don Huffines @DonHuffines Marjorie Taylor Greene is a sitting member of Congress and an American patriot. Twitter’s decision to ban her is wrong and must be condemned.



Big Tech is out of control. Republicans at the state and federal level must rein them in.



When I am Governor of Texas we will. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a sitting member of Congress and an American patriot. Twitter’s decision to ban her is wrong and must be condemned. Big Tech is out of control. Republicans at the state and federal level must rein them in. When I am Governor of Texas we will.

Ben Owen 🌸 @hrkbenowen Raise your hand 🙋🏻‍♂️ if you stand with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Raise your hand 🙋🏻‍♂️ if you stand with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Kim Mangone @KimMangone Marjorie Taylor Greene has been banned from Twitter.



Retweet if you want her removed from Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been banned from Twitter. Retweet if you want her removed from Congress.

Chip Franklin.com 📽WhatTheFranklin @chipfranklin I am glad Marjorie Taylor Greene was BANNED from Twitter, but she needs to also be CENSURED and EXPELLED from Congress for the same reasons.



Who agrees? 🖐 I am glad Marjorie Taylor Greene was BANNED from Twitter, but she needs to also be CENSURED and EXPELLED from Congress for the same reasons.Who agrees? 🖐

Scott Dworkin @funder Just to be clear Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account was banned from Twitter for posting lies that hurt people. She has no one to blame but herself. Just to be clear Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account was banned from Twitter for posting lies that hurt people. She has no one to blame but herself.

According to USA Today, America saw the highest surge in COVID-19 numbers in the past week, with over 200,000 new cases reported on January 2,2022.

