"Over my dead body": Sarah Palin's controversial vaccine remarks spark ridicule online

Sarah Palin said that officials could only coerce her into taking the Covid-19 vaccine jab "over my dead body".

The remarks were made on December 19 at AmericaFest. It's a three-day event put up in Arizona by Turning Point USA, a movement by conservative young students for "freedom, free markets, and limited government".

The former Governor of Alaska claims that Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, lied to the public and claimed that people infected with Covid-19 had natural immunity. Palin also called the infectious disease expert "the most inconsistent talking head".

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” https://t.co/t47oxxrGtB

She remarked:

"So at the time, we were led to believe we wouldn't need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had Covid, they're telling us that even though we've had it, we have natural immunity, now that we still have to get a shot. And it'll be over my dead body that I get a shot."

Sarah Palin also said that she would not allow the authorities to touch her kids.

How did Twitter react to Sarah Palin's remarks?

After Palin's "over my dead body" remark, the social media platform was flooded with tweets.

Mister Race Bannon @MrRaceBannon When John McCain chose Sarah Palin as his running mate he opened up a Pandora’s Box of stupidity When John McCain chose Sarah Palin as his running mate he opened up a Pandora’s Box of stupidity https://t.co/S9kts4nIXx

Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast I just watched some of the Sarah Palin interview so you don’t have to. She is still a moron. I just watched some of the Sarah Palin interview so you don’t have to. She is still a moron. https://t.co/8Hq3lWU7GP

Amy Lynn👣❤ @AmyAThatcher Sarah Palin: Over my dead body will I get vaccinated.



Covid: That can be arranged. Sarah Palin: Over my dead body will I get vaccinated.Covid: That can be arranged.

Mayo @MayoIsSpicyy Sarah Palin thought Africa was a country. Please don’t take medical advice from that idiot. Sarah Palin thought Africa was a country. Please don’t take medical advice from that idiot.

💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 @StompTheGOP Sarah Palin says she’d get vaccinated “over her dead body.” Does… does she realize the vaccine won’t be necessary for her at that point? Sarah Palin says she’d get vaccinated “over her dead body.” Does… does she realize the vaccine won’t be necessary for her at that point?

Duty To Warn 🔉 @duty2warn "It will be over my dead body that I get vaccinated." - Sarah Palin in Phoenix this morning

"I'm a big fan of Palin. Big fan." - Omicron Variant "It will be over my dead body that I get vaccinated." - Sarah Palin in Phoenix this morning"I'm a big fan of Palin. Big fan." - Omicron Variant

Tami M @TamiM67258089 @B52Malmet As an Alaskan, I just ask that you don’t judge us all by what Sarah Palin does, she is a kook. @B52Malmet As an Alaskan, I just ask that you don’t judge us all by what Sarah Palin does, she is a kook.

Sarah Palin and her family had tested positive for Covid-19

As per media outlet PEOPLE, the 57-year-old and a few of her family members contracted the coronavirus in March. Sarah Palin urged the public to wear masks and take the pandemic seriously after her diagnosis.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee is a mother to five children and said at the time that "anyone can catch this".

Palin revealed that one of her daughters first talked about losing taste and smell and was immediately quarantined. This was followed by her son Trig, who has Down syndrome, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Sandpoint, Idaho, native then requested everyone to stop spreading the virus out in the open.

"There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we'll never avoid every source of illness or danger ... But please be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it."

For those unaware, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people get the coronavirus vaccine jabs regardless of contracting the virus.

