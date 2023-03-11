"One of the most dangerous types of predators": Eli Erlick allegations explored as trans activist comes under fire online 

Eli Erlick, a trans activist, has recently become the center of a debate after she tweeted about supplying “life-saving” hormone blockers to minors in Mississippi, despite the state banning access to gender-affirming medical therapy for transgender minors.

In the U.S., nearly 100 laws have been passed by 27 states to restrict minors from accessing hormone blockers and other medications for gender-affirmation related procedures, as reported by DailyMail.

On March 7, Eli took to social media to talk about her drug distribution network. She called herself a "proud criminal in Mississippi for aiding and abetting lifesaving medicine for trans youth."

Eli Erlick @EliErlick I'm now a proud criminal in Mississippi for "aiding and abetting" lifesaving medicine for trans youth. I realize the risks of posting this but it's more important to encourage others to share lifesaving medications than guarantee one's safety (granted I'm in little danger in NY). I'm now a proud criminal in Mississippi for "aiding and abetting" lifesaving medicine for trans youth. I realize the risks of posting this but it's more important to encourage others to share lifesaving medications than guarantee one's safety (granted I'm in little danger in NY). https://t.co/wf6JoOnxyR

Eli added that she knew the risks of making one such post, but deemed it more important to encourage others to distribute lifesaving medications as well, rather than ensure one’s own safety.

However, netizens criticized the activist for the move. User @BrainwashFree on Twitter wrote that Eli "should be arrested for corruption of minors, child abuse and drug pedaling." The user also called Eli "one of the most dangerous types of predators."

Eli Erlick's hormonal drugs sharing tweet sparks debate among netizens

In a recent tweet, the 27-year-old trans activist admitted to ordering testosterone and estrogen blockers four times more than the required amount, and then distributing the leftover pills to minors who did not have legal access to the drugs.

Eli Erlick wrote in her tweet that the trans community would provide care for themselves - a jab at the way several states have banned medicines for trans minors. She declared that the trans community would provide care for their youth if they could not access formal medicine approved by law.

Eli Erlick @EliErlick I order 4 times more estrogen & testosterone blockers than I actually take. You should, too. Several states have now banned trans medicine for minors but we won't let a single young person go without medication. We'll provide care ourselves if youth can't access formal medicine. I order 4 times more estrogen & testosterone blockers than I actually take. You should, too. Several states have now banned trans medicine for minors but we won't let a single young person go without medication. We'll provide care ourselves if youth can't access formal medicine. https://t.co/Qsbls7ThKq

Given that the accompanying image with the tweet had a knife, Eli replied to the same tweet and responded to concerns regarding the same. She said that she put the oversized knife and the cutting board in the frame for aesthetic purposes, adding that she has a pill splitter.

Eli also mentioned that the pills in the image were her personal medicines and that she would never send anyone pills that have already been used or broken.

Many people who came across Eli’s tweets have shared their opinions regarding the activist’s sale of illegal hormone blockers. Some even dismissed Eli Erlick's preferred pronouns and addressed her as "him."

Prof. TroonyToons 🦖♀️ @troonytoons Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Hi Eli. Thank you for admitting to a felony in a state that’s actually willing to prosecute. I’ve been in touch with the governor’s office already. Do you want to confess to committing crimes in any other red states? What about Tennessee? twitter.com/EliErlick/stat… Hi Eli. Thank you for admitting to a felony in a state that’s actually willing to prosecute. I’ve been in touch with the governor’s office already. Do you want to confess to committing crimes in any other red states? What about Tennessee? twitter.com/EliErlick/stat… Eli Erlick might finally get his after admitting to a felony. This is the man who not only goes after kids with giving them hormone drugs, but also believes in demoralizing, harassing, and assaulting women who stand up against the trans movement. twitter.com/mattwalshblog/… Eli Erlick might finally get his after admitting to a felony. This is the man who not only goes after kids with giving them hormone drugs, but also believes in demoralizing, harassing, and assaulting women who stand up against the trans movement. twitter.com/mattwalshblog/… https://t.co/CYdqjJd2Di

Julie Taylor @SaveTheTomboys The pure elation. I was blocked by this trans supremacist. Eli Erlick is the creep that openly admits to sending HRT drugs in the mail to CHILDREN under the guise of “trans healthcare for all”

Total sicko. He deserves to be in prison. The pure elation. I was blocked by this trans supremacist. Eli Erlick is the creep that openly admits to sending HRT drugs in the mail to CHILDREN under the guise of “trans healthcare for all”Total sicko. He deserves to be in prison. https://t.co/weZe6Q10MX

A lot of people called Eli out for openly admitting to committing a crime by handing out Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drugs to minors.

Kenny Mmari Snr. @KennedyMmari



Kenny Mmari Snr. @KennedyMmari

See this crime against children publicly committed by a PhD candidate and nobody in the establishment calls it out.

It will soon spread the world over.

libertarian Now!🗽🇺🇸🏁 @NowLibertarian

You don't have a right to bypass the wishes of a parent. No kid has a right to adult functions because they're not an adult yet.

John Boomerstick @Stickyboombooms

John Boomerstick @Stickyboombooms

Welp. This is admitting to drug trafficking.

Weirdly too, since she straight up says underneath that this is a staged shot for a virtue signal.

User @bru_fanny criticized Eli for encouraging children to share drugs, when they ran the risk of causing serious damage such as taking too much drug and overdosing.

Two Spirit Tiger @bru_fanny



Two Spirit Tiger @bru_fanny

@EliErlick are you seriously posting on social media you are drug dealer? Also telling children to build up drugs to take where they could do serious damage like take too much and OD.

You are dangerous and hopefully soon with be in a orange jump suit and behind bars!

One person wrote that they were okay with people distributing drugs to others, as long as they were not children.

NCR Anarchist 🍄 @NCRanarchist

I'm fine with people providing drugs to others. I am not okay with people providing drugs to children.

noelle @NoellePullin

HES STILL GETTING AWAY WITH THIS?

Support for Eli

A few netizens supported Eli Erlick and appreciated her for looking out for her fellow community members.

emory 💚 @outofemory

emory 💚 @outofemory

this is what me mean when we say "be gay, do crime."

queers protecting queers <3

User @NickySimpson98 wrote that DIY HRT with assistance from the trans community is "safer" since they know quite a lot about these things. The user added that "most trans people know more about HRT" than doctors who prescribe the medications.

Nicky (She/Her) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧 @NickySimpson98

All the replies to this post. I think a lot of people forget that it's probably actually safer to DIY HRT with the help of the trans community with how much we know about it. Most trans people actually know MORE about HRT than the Drs prescribing us it.

Another person, @Neko_Bandage said that Eli Erlick would not have taken this step if formal trans medical care was still legal. The user mentioned that hormone blockers saved their life after they had been suicidal for a long time. They added that they would not have made it to 18 otherwise, and also noted that they never had any abnormal side effects from the medications.

Meow @Neko_Bandage

People in the comments calling this wild is funny. This wouldn't need to be done if professional medical trans care was kept legal. Hormone blockers saved my life after being suicidal for so long. I don't think I would've lasted to 18. I've had no abnormal side effects either. 🥱

LIBERATE TRANS YOUTH @al1yahal1



on behalf of trans youth, thank you. @EliErlick my parents didn’t initially consent for my transition so at 15 i had to go through juvie, suicide holds, homeless shelters & the california foster care system *JUST* to have access to the medicine my doctors already prescribed me.on behalf of trans youth, thank you. @EliErlick my parents didn’t initially consent for my transition so at 15 i had to go through juvie, suicide holds, homeless shelters & the california foster care system *JUST* to have access to the medicine my doctors already prescribed me.on behalf of trans youth, thank you.

About Eli Erlick

Erlick is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Feminist Studies. She researches political theory and social movements. Eli received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies in 2016, from Pitzer College.

Eli Erlick @EliErlick Florida's newest anti-trans bill is the scariest yet. It lets the state not only kidnap trans kids but also cis children with trans parents or siblings. They only need to be "at risk" of receiving trans healthcare (whatever that means). This should be front-page news. Florida's newest anti-trans bill is the scariest yet. It lets the state not only kidnap trans kids but also cis children with trans parents or siblings. They only need to be "at risk" of receiving trans healthcare (whatever that means). This should be front-page news. https://t.co/pjIg7UEZM7

Eli is the co-founder and director of the group, Trans Student Educational Resources, which works to advance transgender youth’s welfare.

She also fired back at Florida’s most recent trans legislation, calling it the "scariest yet" and pointing out that the bill "lets the state not only kidnap trans children but also cis children with trans siblings or parents."

