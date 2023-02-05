“They’re minors bro”: NewJeans subjected to alleged body shaming comments by male YouTuber, fans criticize

In a new reaction video posted by Mix-One Essentials channel on YouTube, a male YouTuber allegedly body shamed NewJeans members while watching the Cookies music video.

The reaction post was uploaded on December 30, 2022, but was recently caught under the radar. Titled "Couple Reacts to Cookies by New Jeans - HAHA SO FUNNY!," a male and female YouTuber took the couch and recorded their first impressions of watching the monster rookie K-pop group.

During the video, the male host kept commenting on the singers’ bodies, calling them “stick figures” and “skin and bones.” Whenever he passed a comment as such, the female YouTuber looked visibly uncomfortable. After continuous comments, she spoke up and defended the NewJeans members.

The comment section of the YouTube video was filled with criticism as fans alleged that the male host was constantly body shaming and making racist comments towards the minors. Out of the five members, only two are 18 years old.

NewJeans’ Cookie video reaction leads to criticism against YouTuber and brings up the inappropriate lyrics topic

ADOR’s super rookie group NewJeans has enjoyed incredible success but also suffered backlash for various things. From debuting a 14-year-old to the agency giving them (a minor group) a song allegedly packed with se*ual innuendos, the Hype Boy group has faced several ups and downs.

Both of the issues mentioned above were once again brought to light after a male YouTuber was seen allegedly body shaming the Hype Boy singers. A reaction video from December 30 by Mix-One Essentials’ channel swirled around on Twitter. Fans vehemently criticized the host for passing comments on the minors’ bodies.

A male and female host were reacting to NewJeans’ Cookie music video. The former began commenting on the singers from the very first moment, saying:

“Aren’t they little Asian chicks?”

He then went on to point out the singers’ slim figure and said that they looked like “stick figures” dancing. He also commented on their supposed boyfriends, saying that the girls were probably cheated on. The female host then defended the singers by saying:

“Okay, not every man just looks at a female and, like, dates for their body, some date for personality and who they are.”

While viewers were glad to see someone defending NewJeans, they also filled the comment section with criticism. They mentioned that the comments made at the singers were inappropriate, especially because the girls were barely adults.

On the other hand, the hosts also pointed out the suggestive lyrics of Cookie. The female host even searched the members’ ages and commented that they shouldn’t have been singing that song.

However, they also agreed that it was the producers and writers behind the songs who should be criticized for the same.

mar @ryxxngchxx idk something about the lyrics to cookie by newjeans doesn’t sit right w me… it’s giving ice cream by blackpink if u know what i mean… except this time they’re minors… idk something about the lyrics to cookie by newjeans doesn’t sit right w me… it’s giving ice cream by blackpink if u know what i mean… except this time they’re minors…

Netizens also had mixed reactions towards the song. Cookie was one of the three title tracks from NewJeans’ self-titled debut album. While a majority of people claimed it was filled with se*ual innuendos, there were still some who had an opposing take.

