“Cutest”: Fans react to Kim Go-eun’s dance cover of NewJeans’ Hype Boy at her fanmeeting

Little Women star Kim Go-eun wowed everyone with the dance cover of NewJeans’ Hype Boy at her recent fan meeting in Seoul.

Kim Go-eun showcased her youthful energy and electric dance moves as she grooved to the peppy track by the popular fourth-generation girl group. Dressed in a glittery long-sleeved black top and beige trousers, fans were in awe of Kim Go-eun’s effortless dance moves.

Kim Go-eun’s co-stars Ahn Bo-hyun and GOT7’s Jinyoung praised her, with the former saying he thought she was a member of NewJeans and the latter saying she could debut as an idol with a little more practice.

Fans also showered praise on Kim Go-eun, calling her the dance the “cutest”, and confessing that they have already seen it multiple times before.

Kim Go-eun reveals 'who is her favourite NewJeans member'

On October 15, Kim Go-eun held a fan meet event celebrating her 10th debut anniversary titled “GO EUN DAY: come in closer”. She had a great time with her fans, celebrity friends, and actors who attended the event. More on this in the following sections.

The Little Women co-star confessed that she is a fan of NewJeans and chose Minji as her favorite member of the group. Minji, known by her real name Kim Min-ji, is a singer and appeared in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video last year.

She is known for her pretty visuals and is already a fan-favourite amongst people. Additionally, she also revealed that she likes all the members and thinks they are all really pretty.

Her dance on NewJeans’ popular song Hype Boy became instantly popular amongst K-drama fans, who took to social media to express their thoughts and excitement. Fans were impressed with the fact that she had practiced the dance thoroughly and mastered all the dance moves, including the little nuances.

Not only that, fans also noticed that she did the “gyaaru peace” pose in the end, perfecting her NewJeans’ Hype Boy cover to the tee.

Fans were also convinced that the Little Women star has a natural flair for dancing and is a delight to watch given how natural and effortless she is.

Her fanmeeting was a huge success, with her previous co-stars such as Gong Yoo from Guardan: The Lonely and Great God lovingly addressing her as his "ex-bride."

Jung Hae-in, her co-star from the film Tune in for Love, showed appreciation for the actress, as did her The King: Eternal Monarch co-stars Lee Min-ho and Woo Do-hwan, who revealed they are also planning a team get-together very soon.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who is friends with the Little Women star, also congratulated her on her ten year anniversary.

Little Women makes a clean sweep in most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings in its final week

Little Women made a clean sweep in the most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for the third consecutive week.

Kim also topped the actor rankings, followed by Wi Ha-joon at number 2, Uhm Ki-joon at number 9 and middle-sister Nam Ji-hyun at number 10.

The rankings are determined through Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors based on rankings, social media buzz, and audio-visual content.

In other news, the Little Women star also topped the Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand index score of 3,280,340 for the month.

