In its last week of airing, Little Women dominates Buzzworthy Drama and Actor ranking

Little Women is set to leave a lasting impression. tvN’s latest drama has solidified its position as number 1 in the drama rankings. The massive success of Little Women is signified by the fact that this is the third consecutive week that the show has topped the rankings.

In addition to being the most Buzzworthy drama, the stars of the show captured the top ten spots on the Buzzworthy Actor Rankings.

This ranking for the Buzzworthy drama and Buzzworthy actor is issued on a weekly basis by Good Data Corporation. The organization decides which dramas should be ranked highest each week by compiling information from multiple sources, including news stories, blog entries, online forums, videos, and social media, regarding shows that are either presently running or will air in the near future.

Little Women’s Kim Go-Eun leads the list for Most Buzzworthy Actor

Even as its end nears, Little Women maintains its dominance as the best ongoing drama. Adding to the accolade of being the most talked-about drama in three weeks, the show has also given a major limelight to its stars.

The star of the show, internationally famous actress Kim Go-Eun topped the list of actors who have created the most buzz in town. Since last month itself, the Cheese in the Trap actress has maintained her top position in the Buzzworthy Actor rankings, leading the list for multiple weeks.

Closely following her as the second most buzzworthy actor is Squid Game's star Wi Ha-Joon. Wi Ha-Joon plays the role of Choi Do-Il, the Wharton graduate who helps Oh In-Joo (played by Kim Go-eun) and her sisters in their struggles.

Other actors on the show who made it to the top ten of buzz generating actors are Uhm Ji-Won, who ranked 7 and plays the role of Won Sang-a, Chu Ja-Hyun as Jin Hwa-Young, Um Ki-joon who plays Park Jae-sang is ranked 9 and following her at rank 10 is Nam Ji-Hyun, who plays the second sister Oh In-Kyeong.

One Dollar Lawyer and The Golden Spoon follows Little Women on Buzzworthy Drama Rankings

SBS’ recent drama One Dollar lawyer followed Little Women to rank second in the Buzzworthy Drama Rankings. Additionally, the show's star Namgoong Min also made it to the list of Buzzworthy Actors and ranked fourth.

MBC’s fantasy drama The Golden Spoon was ranked as the third most buzzworthy drama and its lead BTOB’s Yook Sungjae closed the top five of the Buzzworthy Actor rankings.

The fourth and fifth slots on the drama list were both taken by new shows, Cheer Up by SBS and Bad Prosecutor by KBS 2TV.

tvN's Love in Contract ranked number 6 on the drama list, while its leads Park Min-Young and Go Kyung-Pyo ranked third and sixth, respectively, among the actor's ranking. tvN closed the list with Blind.

