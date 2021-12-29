BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends a coffee truck to BFF Kim Go Eun on the sets of 'Yumi’s Cells 2'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has once again publicly expressed love for her close friend, actress Kim Go Eun, and fans love it. The singer sent a support coffee truck to the Yumi’s Cells actress full of decorated snacks and pictures printed across banners and small frames.

Rosé even added a personal, fun touch to the truck by printing a picture of their recent baking date picture on a side banner with a supportive message on it. Kim Go Eun shared pictures and a short video of it on her Instagram story, which the BLACKPINK member reshared on her account too.

Fans love the “supportive bestie” vibes BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kim Go Eun showed off on Instagram

K-pop and K-drama fans yearn for any content that might show their favorites living the best of both worlds. Nothing unites Korean culture enthusiasts other than seeing two stars come together expressing their support and love for each other. On December 28, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Kim Go Eun interacted on Instagram, leaving fans flustered at their friendship.

Rosé sent churros and a coffee truck to Kim Go Eun on the sets of Yumi’s Cells 2. Sending a coffee truck is considered a fun, loving gesture for Korean stars. The truck includes banners with positive messages, coffee and snacks for the entire cast and crew working hard on set.

The truck Rosé sent had beautiful pictures of Kim Go Eun in small portraits and banners. The idol even chose a photo of their recent meetup where they baked strawberry tart.

Rosé’s thoughtful gesture became more meaningful when some fans found out that she sent it commemorating the last day of Yumi’s Cells 2’s filming.

Along with their pastry class date, Kim Go Eun shared a picture of a cute necklace BFF Rosé gifted to her.

Fans saw a glimpse of their adorable friendship on reality show Sea of Hope. The show started with the BLACKPINK member featuring as the first guest.

Meanwhile, romcom Yumi’s Cells, starring Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Young, received considerable praise for its depiction of modern romance through the life of Yumi, a single working woman. The finale also took a unique turn, which led to demand for a sequel.

Yumi’s Cells 2 will focus on Yumi’s (Kim Go Eun) relationship with Yoo Babi (GOT7’s Jinyoung), shared the series writer, Song Jae Jung. He even added that he wants to continue making multiple seasons, unlike conventional Korean dramas, by keeping Yumi the same but changing boyfriends and relationships consistently - like a milder version of the Western show, S*x and the City.

