WATCH: Video shows thief knocking himself out during Washington Louis Vuitton store robbery

A surveillance video from a luxury goods store in Washington showed a thief running into a glass window and knocking himself out while trying to get away after stealing thousands of dollars' worth of goods in August.

The robbery that occurred in broad daylight showed a thief grabbing $18,000 worth of handbags from a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington. However, the suspect faced a slight hiccup in his plan when he bumped into a plate glass window while attempting to dash out of the store quickly.

The 17-year-old man, knocked unconscious from the impact, was taken into custody. Officials have not revealed the identity of the suspect, as he is considered a juvenile. However, they said that the latest crime is part of a string of robberies that have overwhelmed the city of Washington. They added that the suspect was part of a retail crime theft ring.

In the video, the juvenile suspect is seen grabbing bags off displays at the Louis Vuitton store in Washington. He then runs into the glass window, where the impact knocks him out on the spot. A security guard is then seen running toward the suspect and restraining him on the ground.

While the 17-year-old was unsuccessful in robbing the store, the video also shows previous attempts by other individuals from a crime thief ring who grabbed bags off the display and quickly darted out of the store.

In August 2022, Bellevue Police arrested and charged four people involved in two significant organized thefts at the Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue.

Officials said that three suspects robbed the same store twice in June, stealing around $100,000 in merchandise, while a fourth suspect sold the goods.

The suspects, identified as Billy Chambers, Memory Yearby, and Earnetra Turne, were charged with two counts of organized retail theft in the first degree. The fourth suspect, Trey Kendall, accused of selling the stolen goods, was charged with trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, KIRO 7 reported.

In a statement, Captain Shelby Shearer detailed the incident, saying,

“These suspects were aggressive and coordinated in their efforts and often physically confronted employees or security who stood in their way. These crew also caused significant damage to the stores during the thefts, causing some businesses to close for the day to clean up the mess.”

According to multiple reports, Bellevue police have arrested over fifty repeat offenders connected to retail robberies and shoplifting in the area.

According to Shearer, the thieves not only targeted shops in Bellevue but were involved in crimes that affected businesses outside the area. The captain said that apprehending the suspects not only reduced the crime rate in Bellevue but also secured stores regionally.

