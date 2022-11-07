WATCH: Video shows a woman throwing tantrum and attacking staff at Mexico City Airport

A woman was caught on video attacking a female staffer at an airport in Mexico City after she was stopped from boarding a flight due to an expired passport.

A video uploaded to social media on November 1, 2022, showed an unidentified belligerent woman jumping over the check-in counter and attacking an Emirates employee at the Mexico City International Airport.

NewsOnePlace.com @newsoneplace (New York Post): #Woman goes on caught-on-video rampage at #Mexico City airport : Shocking video captured a woman going on a rampage at Mexico City International Airport – throwing items at the check-in counter and attacking an .. newsoneplace.com/9478072207/wom… (New York Post):#Woman goes on caught-on-video rampage at #Mexico City airport : Shocking video captured a woman going on a rampage at Mexico City International Airport – throwing items at the check-in counter and attacking an .. newsoneplace.com/9478072207/wom…

According to multiple reports, the female traveler, allegedly on her way to Qatar, was denied access to board the flight after she arrived late and then produced an expired passport at the airport. The woman, seemingly enraged at the situation, began to throw a fit at the premises by attacking the Emirates employee.

Unruly passenger climbs over the restricted area at Mexico City Airport

In the video, the passenger at the Mexico airport is seen inside the restricted area of the Emirates customer service counters, hitting one of the employees, who quickly backs away from the attack.

The woman then rips the device from the desk and hurls it across the counter. She then picks up the luggage and opens the suitcase to scatter the belongings in the area.

The woman then jumps up on the counter and starts yelling at the people in the area while the staffer screams for security.

Shortly after, airport security intervened and detained the passenger until she was handed over to the police.

Emirates airlines issued a statement commenting on the incident:

"We can confirm that on November 1, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, in which a passenger who arrived late at the check-in counter was also discovered to be traveling with an expired passport."

They added:

"The customer was refused travel and became unruly and physically abusive to the ground staff — making it necessary for airport security and the police to intervene. The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and will not be compromised."

The reason behind the outburst at Mexico City Airport remains unknown

ANews @anews



#mexico #anews An angry passenger got behind an Emirates airline counter and attacked employees at the Mexico City International Airport. #mexico city #passenger An angry passenger got behind an Emirates airline counter and attacked employees at the Mexico City International Airport.#mexico #mexicocity #passenger #anews https://t.co/1dcxp6K0U5

Officials have not disclosed the reason behind the outburst. However, a social media user who posted the video said that the woman was released by authorities.

According to the Mexico Daily Post, reports surfaced last month revealing the dilapidated conditions at Mexico International Airport, where several passengers have complained about poor conditions.

As per the outlet, the ill-maintained facility is often prone to delays and poor service, prompting several users to condemn the infrastructure at Mexico City International Airport.

According to the outlet, the airlines that operate inside the airport have also contributed to the criticism as there have been several complaints related to luggage loss and poor customer service. The outlet also reported on discriminatory behavior directed towards airport employees.

Poll : 0 votes