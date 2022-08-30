Who was James Rayl? Family demands justice for 22-year-old after he was killed by ex-girlfriend's father

Almost a month after James Rayl was shot dead, a chilling video from the incident has been released, and his family is now demanding justice.

Video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows James Rayl, 22, trying to break into his ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro's house and her father, Mitchell Duckro, shooting him thrice to protect his daughter.

Rayl was found dead in front of Duckro's garage where he fell after he was shot on July 31 at around 11 am at 2907 N. Kuther Road, Sidney, Ohio.

Trigger Warning: Video shows graphic gun violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

All you need to know about James Rayl and the chilling incident that left him dead

As per his obituary, James Rayl was born on February 25, 2000, and was a native of Louisville, Kentucky. In 2018, he graduated from Fairlawn High School and Upper Valley Career Center. He was a professional steel worker.

The obituary also mentions that Rayl was a fitness freak who loved body building and mentoring people in health. He enjoyed playing basketball, video games, and loved cars, having three of his own. Rayl also loved to make people laugh, was kind-hearted, and helpful.

In the 40-second video, Rayl can be seen trying to break into his ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro's house, wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts, a blue hoodie, and a baseball cap.

James can be seen repeatedly ringing the doorbell and then folding his hands behind his back as he waits for someone to answer the door.

He then appears to open the door by throwing the weight of his body against it, while a family member inside the house, Mitchell Duckro, tells him to leave.

Duckro says that he has a gun, but this does not stop James from banging on the door.

He eventually manages to open the door a few inches and three gunshots are heard, two hitting him on his right and left shoulder and one on his back as James Rayl attempts to flee the scene.

The clip then shows Rayl flinching as he stumbles back down on the porch before falling in front of the garage door.

Several minutes after the incident, authorities found him and pronounced him dead. As per Sidney Daily News, his autopsy report mentioned two gunshot wounds on his shoulder and a fatal one on his back as the cause of death.

Mitchell Duckro will not be charged for James Rayl's death

As per WOWK 13 News, Tim Sell, a Shelby County Prosecutor, revealed that the jury denied to proceed with the charges against Mitchell Duckro for shooting Rayl on July 31.

Earlier this month, a Shelby County grand jury ruled 8-1 against indicting Duckro on charges connected to Rayl's death, citing Ohio's "Stand Your Ground" legislation, which states that homeowners have no legal responsibility to retreat from their premises before shooting a firearm.

After news broke that Mitchell would not be charged with killing James, the latter's family launched a Facebook page demanding justice for the deceased young man.

James Rayl is survived by his siblings, Jessica (Justin) Colbert, Jordan Rayl, and Jayden Conatser, as well as Scott Rayl Jr., and Chelsea Rayl.

