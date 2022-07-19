What happened to Kevin Samuels? Cause of death revealed as netizens slam controversial YouTuber on social media 

The cause behind the death of Kevin Samuels has been revealed to be hypertension. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told TMZ that the 57-year-old had high blood pressure, which developed into hypertension.
The medical examiner provided more insight into Samuels' health condition prior to his death in May. The late YouTuber was reported to be with a mystery woman, who called 911 to report that he had collapsed at his home and needed medical attention.
The Medical Examiner at Fulton County said in a statement:
"Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal."
They also revealed that the creator used to take a medication called Atenolol, a drug prescribed to treat hypertension.
The YouTuber's death has been classified as a natural death.
Fans were initially suspicious of foul play being involved in his death, but that has been found to be untrue.
Currently, numerous internet users are mocking the reason behind Sameul’s death. Many are ridiculing the late creator for criticizing overweight women, while he himself suffered from hypertension. He was also reported to be a frequent consumer of Red Bull.
Here are some of the tweets slamming Kevin Samuels:
Several netizens were calling out the late YouTuber for all the times he made fun of overweight women. Meanwhile, others also spoke up about his consumption of energy drink Red Bull.
Others said that he would shame overweight women, especially black women, and claimed that they would always be unhealthy, broke and alone. However, one Twitter user added that the YouTuber was the one who was "struggling with his health & hit the dust broke & alone."
Kevin Samuels was with Ortencia Alcantara, a nurse, during his last moments
The late influencer was at his apartment during the incident that occurred on May 6, 2022. Samuels was accompanied by a 32-year-old named, Ortencia Alcantara at the time of his death.
Alcantara, who is a nurse by profession, shared that the late YouTuber complained of chest pain before turning blue and collapsing on top of her.
The 32-year-old nurse called 911 informing them about the incident and seeking assistance to help Samuels.
A recording of her 911 conversation was acquired by TMZ and later shared on the internet. The nurse informed the 911 representative about what had happened and told them that she was giving Samuels CPR. She also requested an ambulance. Part of her call included:
“I just need to give him CPR. Yes! [I need an ambulance] It's Kevin-f******-Samuels. No, [he is not awake.] He has no regular rhythm, I can't feel it. He is breathing in and out but he has no regular rhythm.”
She added:
“I'm not sure what it is. He's not breathing, I'm trying to give him CPR - he's breathing now, but I think he has irregular rhythm. Please hurry. I'm a nurse, but I'm trying to do CPR.”
She revealed that it was the first time she had visited Samuels and had no idea what his apartment number was. The call included her trying to keep the late creator stable and requesting him to keep breathing.
Alcantara was heard saying:
“Come on, Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe. Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”
The nurse was on the call with 911 representatives performing CPR until the arrival of first responders.
Kevin Samuels was found unresponsive when medical authorities reached his apartment and rushed him to the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was later pronounced dead by professionals at the hospital.