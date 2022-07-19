What happened to Kevin Samuels? Cause of death revealed as netizens slam controversial YouTuber on social media 

The cause behind the death of Kevin Samuels has been revealed to be hypertension. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told TMZ that the 57-year-old had high blood pressure, which developed into hypertension.

The medical examiner provided more insight into Samuels' health condition prior to his death in May. The late YouTuber was reported to be with a mystery woman, who called 911 to report that he had collapsed at his home and needed medical attention.

Kevin Samuels died due to hypertension and high blood pressure

The Medical Examiner at Fulton County said in a statement:

"Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal."

They also revealed that the creator used to take a medication called Atenolol, a drug prescribed to treat hypertension.

The YouTuber's death has been classified as a natural death.

Fans were initially suspicious of foul play being involved in his death, but that has been found to be untrue.

Currently, numerous internet users are mocking the reason behind Sameul’s death. Many are ridiculing the late creator for criticizing overweight women, while he himself suffered from hypertension. He was also reported to be a frequent consumer of Red Bull.

Here are some of the tweets slamming Kevin Samuels:

TopTierGenderqueer @TTGenderqueer So Kevin Samuels died from high value blood pressure? So Kevin Samuels died from high value blood pressure? 😌❤️ https://t.co/Tj3F92R8jh

Kathia Woods 🇧🇷 @kathia_woods The irony of Kevin Samuels dying of hypertension after calling so many folks fat and unhealthy. Maybe making sure your house is in order before coming for others ijs The irony of Kevin Samuels dying of hypertension after calling so many folks fat and unhealthy. Maybe making sure your house is in order before coming for others ijs https://t.co/1YiEf3HN9h

IG: 5hahem @shaTIRED you mean to tell me kevin samuels died from hypertension after building his platform attacking fat women and saying their health was failing? hm. you mean to tell me kevin samuels died from hypertension after building his platform attacking fat women and saying their health was failing? hm. https://t.co/zlQhQCrLuH

Several netizens were calling out the late YouTuber for all the times he made fun of overweight women. Meanwhile, others also spoke up about his consumption of energy drink Red Bull.

Byewig @Hazel_ieye Kevin Samuels died of hypertension. Lesson: focus on your diet, not black women's lacefronts. Kevin Samuels died of hypertension. Lesson: focus on your diet, not black women's lacefronts.

👟 @dirtywhiteups Kevin Samuels: **drinks 10 Red Bulls a day**



Hypertension:



Kevin Samuels: **drinks 10 Red Bulls a day**Hypertension: https://t.co/ByKyjlEktt

Simply TC @BienSur_JeTaime Kevin Samuels: Fat BW have no value and they're gonna die single.



Sodium:

Kevin Samuels: Fat BW have no value and they're gonna die single.Sodium:https://t.co/9vnUb57Nyj

👟 @dirtywhiteups TMZ: “Kevin Samuels’ cause of death was hypertension.”



Black women: “I guess he wasn’t a high value man after all.” TMZ: “Kevin Samuels’ cause of death was hypertension.”Black women: “I guess he wasn’t a high value man after all.” https://t.co/6b6kA8NMkW

GODDAMN SUPERHERO ! @Oni_Grimpachi Let Kevin Samuels death of hypertension be a lesson.

Lesson 1. Red bull every night is unhealthy

Lesson 2. Being thin doesn't mean healthy

Lesson 3. Worry about your health before others

Lesson 4. Don't fool around with random women

Lesson 5. Old people should do old things. Let Kevin Samuels death of hypertension be a lesson.Lesson 1. Red bull every night is unhealthyLesson 2. Being thin doesn't mean healthyLesson 3. Worry about your health before othersLesson 4. Don't fool around with random womenLesson 5. Old people should do old things.

Others said that he would shame overweight women, especially black women, and claimed that they would always be unhealthy, broke and alone. However, one Twitter user added that the YouTuber was the one who was "struggling with his health & hit the dust broke & alone."

Platform for the #BW #Elite 💖💖💕 @BWE_Hub President of the fatherless fel0n league Kevin Samuels cause of 🪦 has been confirmed as hypertension. The podcast-pookie was known to body-shame BW. Yet he was struggling with his he@lth & hit the dust broke & alone. President of the fatherless fel0n league Kevin Samuels cause of 🪦 has been confirmed as hypertension. The podcast-pookie was known to body-shame BW. Yet he was struggling with his he@lth & hit the dust broke & alone. https://t.co/fbsPSZN0hP

👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 @WonderKing82 Kevin Samuels died of hypertension but lecturing Black women on their health. Kevin Samuels died of hypertension but lecturing Black women on their health.

𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕚-ℍ𝕖𝕖𝕞 @DDaarriius Kevin Samuels called thick women unhealthy but died from hypertension himself??? The jokes really do write themselves Kevin Samuels called thick women unhealthy but died from hypertension himself??? The jokes really do write themselves https://t.co/NSFcI6ZaGE

🔥 joon’s arson garden 🔥 @ArmyBumpwe TMZ @TMZ Kevin Samuels died as a result of hypertension ... eliminating any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old's death. tmz.com/2022/07/18/kev… Kevin Samuels died as a result of hypertension ... eliminating any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old's death. tmz.com/2022/07/18/kev… Kevin Samuels made a career of telling women (specifically Black women) that they were too fat, ugly, and unhealthy to deserve love and looky looky - thin man dies young of something they’re always telling us fatties we have 🧐 twitter.com/tmz/status/154… Kevin Samuels made a career of telling women (specifically Black women) that they were too fat, ugly, and unhealthy to deserve love and looky looky - thin man dies young of something they’re always telling us fatties we have 🧐 twitter.com/tmz/status/154…

Kevin Samuels was with Ortencia Alcantara, a nurse, during his last moments

The late influencer was at his apartment during the incident that occurred on May 6, 2022. Samuels was accompanied by a 32-year-old named, Ortencia Alcantara at the time of his death.

Alcantara, who is a nurse by profession, shared that the late YouTuber complained of chest pain before turning blue and collapsing on top of her.

The 32-year-old nurse called 911 informing them about the incident and seeking assistance to help Samuels.

A recording of her 911 conversation was acquired by TMZ and later shared on the internet. The nurse informed the 911 representative about what had happened and told them that she was giving Samuels CPR. She also requested an ambulance. Part of her call included:

“I just need to give him CPR. Yes! [I need an ambulance] It's Kevin-f******-Samuels. No, [he is not awake.] He has no regular rhythm, I can't feel it. He is breathing in and out but he has no regular rhythm.”

She added:

“I'm not sure what it is. He's not breathing, I'm trying to give him CPR - he's breathing now, but I think he has irregular rhythm. Please hurry. I'm a nurse, but I'm trying to do CPR.”

She revealed that it was the first time she had visited Samuels and had no idea what his apartment number was. The call included her trying to keep the late creator stable and requesting him to keep breathing.

Alcantara was heard saying:

“Come on, Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe. Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

The nurse was on the call with 911 representatives performing CPR until the arrival of first responders.

Kevin Samuels was found unresponsive when medical authorities reached his apartment and rushed him to the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was later pronounced dead by professionals at the hospital.

