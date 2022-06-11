"I need psychiatric help": Audio reveals conversation between 911 dispatcher and man charged for attempted Brett Kavanaugh attack

Nicholas John Roske, the man who allegedly attempted to attack Brett Kavanaugh, called 911 before his arrest and told operators that he had suicide tendencies and needed professional help.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske called 911 twice while outside the house of Associate Justice of the US Supreme court, Brett Kavanaugh. In charging documents, federal prosecutors accuse Roske of approaching Kavanaugh’s house armed with a pistol, a tactical knife, tactical gear and pepper spray.

@𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 @SundaeDivine We’re very sorry to hear about Brett Kavanaugh's current troubles. We offer our thoughts and prayers for the entire Kavanaugh family during this difficult period. Now is not the right time to have a policy debate, so let’s not politicize the issue. We’re very sorry to hear about Brett Kavanaugh's current troubles. We offer our thoughts and prayers for the entire Kavanaugh family during this difficult period. Now is not the right time to have a policy debate, so let’s not politicize the issue.

Allegedly, Roske intended to kill Brett Kavanaugh. However, in recent audio recordings of the calls he made to 911, it seemed he was apprehensive.

He said:

“I am having- thoughts.”

In the second call, he said:

“I need psychiatric help. I have been hospitalized multiple times.”

According to the New York Post, Roske reportedly told officers he intended to kill Brett Kavanaugh as he believed it would force the Republican Justice to tighten gun laws. He also allegedly expressed his anger at the possibility that the Supreme court may overturn Roe V. Wade.

Why did Nicholas John Roske allegedly attempt to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh?

According to People, 2 U.S Deputy Marshals saw Nicholas Roske exit a taxi and approach the home of Brett Kavanaugh. As per an affidavit filed in support of the charges, Nicholas Roske was dressed in black and had a backpack and a suitcase in his possession.

Schooley @Rschooley I don’t think Brett Kavanaugh’s family should be put in jeopardy as a result of his decisions.



But I also think my family shouldn’t be put in jeopardy as a result of his decisions. I don’t think Brett Kavanaugh’s family should be put in jeopardy as a result of his decisions. But I also think my family shouldn’t be put in jeopardy as a result of his decisions.

In the press release, it was stated that Roske briefly looked at the marshals, then continued towards the house. It was then that he reportedly called 911, supposedly telling the operator that he had travelled from Simi Valley, California to Maryland to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh. He also explained his apprehension and suicidal thoughts.

According to the New York Post, he told 911 operators that he would surrender.

He said:

“I want to be fully complaint, so whatever they want me to do, I’ll do so.”

Tony Bellerose @tonybellerose If "Guns Aren't the Problem" then why would Brett Kavanaugh’s safety be in question!???? If "Guns Aren't the Problem" then why would Brett Kavanaugh’s safety be in question!????

Soon after the call, authorities arrested Roske outside the home of the associate Justice. When his backpack was confiscated, police uncovered various weapons and pieces of tactical gear. It was at this moment that he allegedly told officers he had political motives.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the actions of Nicholas Roske in an official statement.

He said:

“This kind of behavior is obviously behavior that we will not tolerate.”

He continued:

“Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of court strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable.”

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative The gunman outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home had tactile gear, pepper spray, zip ties and guns…so it was just a normal tourist visit. The gunman outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home had tactile gear, pepper spray, zip ties and guns…so it was just a normal tourist visit.

In a leaked memo by the Department of Homeland Security, it was stated that attacks on justices may increase with the volatile political climate, especially with the controversy surrounding the controversial decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

It said:

“(these attacks) are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.”

Mei West 🇨🇦🌻 @Maybelline_CDN You know what would make America GREAT?



If Mitch McConnell would value every citizen’s life the way he values Brett Kavanaugh’s. You know what would make America GREAT? If Mitch McConnell would value every citizen’s life the way he values Brett Kavanaugh’s.

According to CNN, in the aftermath of the attack, security around the Supreme Court and its justices have been tightened. Nicholas John Roske is currently under police custody. He has been charged with attempt to murder. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

