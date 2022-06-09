What did Nicholas John Roske do? California man arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home

In a bizarre incident, a Californian man has been charged with attempted murder after being detained near the Maryland house of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to court filings, Nicholas John Roske, 26, wanted to kill a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh, armed with a pistol and a tactical knife.

He reportedly called a 911 operator just outside Kavanaugh's home and told them about his suicidal thoughts and wanting to kill the Supreme Court justice.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Mitch McConnell calls on Democrats to pass Supreme Court security bill after man arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh's home



“House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today. No more fiddling around with this, they need to pass it today …before the sun sets.” Mitch McConnell calls on Democrats to pass Supreme Court security bill after man arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh's home “House Democrats must pass this bill and they need to do it today. No more fiddling around with this, they need to pass it today …before the sun sets.” https://t.co/pRDqnPPvK2

At around 1.00 am PT, the suspect was apprehended outside the Supreme Court Justice's home. The justice's security has been amped up ahead of a significant verdict on abortion rights in the United States.

Roske was nabbed by two US Deputy Marshals while heading towards Supreme Court's justice home after getting out of the taxi.

The accused was having 'suicidal thoughts' before his plans to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The defendant had allegedly dialed 911 outside of Kavanaugh's home and stated that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts; and considering plans to execute a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh.

When he was apprehended, Roske was still on the phone with the emergency dispatch call taker.

Adam Parkhomenko @AdamParkhomenko A dude with a gun was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s house today. So today is the day when Republicans show us they care way more about their Supreme Court pet than an 11-year-old in Texas. A dude with a gun was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s house today. So today is the day when Republicans show us they care way more about their Supreme Court pet than an 11-year-old in Texas.

According to the press release, after arresting Roske and seizing his backpack and suitcase, officers allegedly uncovered a black tactical chest rig and combat knife, a revolver with two magazines and ammo, pepper spray, zip ties, tools, and other items.

Montgomery County Police released a statement saying:

"the suspect, Roske..was upset about the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights and the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 youngsters and two teachers. He believed the justice might issues rulings that would loosen gun control regulations"

Shiera Goff, the spokesperson for Montgomery County Police, told sources,

"It is believed that the man came in from out of state with the intent to kill the justice Brett Kavanaugh."

During a brief court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, he was asked a series of questions by the judge, to determine whether he was thinking clearly when he was detained.

He responded,

"I think I have a reasonable understanding, but I wouldn't say I'm thinking clearly."

Attorney General Merrick Galand told sources on Wednesday,

"This kind of behaviour is obviously behaviour that we will not tolerate. Threats of violence and violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can tp prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable."

Reportedly, Nicholas Roske is a graduate college student who lives in Santa Susana Mountains. He has reportedly been facing mental health challenges recently, and is on medication for it. On the 22nd of June, he is scheduled to return to court.

He faces a potential 20 years in federal prison if convicted of attempted murder of a federal judge, though real punishments for federal offenses are typically less than the maximum penalties.

On Tuesday, DHS issued a new bulletin warning of an increase in domestic terror worldwide at an alarming rate. They said, "high-profile events could be exploited to justify the acts of violence against a range of possible targets." For example, they cited the impending Supreme Court judgment on assault weapons.

