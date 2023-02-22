Is Love Is Blind returning on Netflix? Season 4 release date, trailer, and more explored

The dating pods are open again, as Netflix announced the release date for season four of Love is Blind. According to Netflix's announcement that was made on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the new season of the dating reality show will premiere on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Season four will have a whole new set of contestants looking for their potential partners and finding love. The series will have individuals from across the country who will go into the pods, looking for love. Needless to say, the season will be filled with romance, drama, and emotions, which will keep viewers hooked on the series.

After three successful seasons of Love is Blind, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will bring new cast members together for a journey of love, marriage, and heartbreak. Loyal fans of the franchise will know that they will see quite some drama in this season too.

Over the past three seasons, viewers have seen several couples form strong bonds while others have gone through tumultuous relationships.

Viewers will now have to get ready for another whole season filled with some exciting and intriguing content. It will be interesting to see if the new installment is able to live up to its previous seasons. Will it be more successful than the last three or will it draw criticism from viewers? Only time will tell.

Love is Blind season four hasn't teased contestants yet

After a dramatic season three, Love is Blind is set to continue its success streak with a brand new season premiering on March 24, 2023.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser that was different from its previous announcements. Unlike the last three seasons, this time the platform didn't release a lot of information about the season itself, including the contestants' names, preview clips, or any deep details.

The teaser showcased loyal fans reacting to the previous installments. The clip focused on viewers' reactions to happy moments, dramatic incidents and shocking scandals that transpired throughout the three seasons.

Some of the clips from the upcoming Love is Blind season four trailer even showed individuals recording their friends watching the show and reacting to surprising twists and turns. This is in itself a testament to how the show has garnered a large amount of viewership and a massive fan-base throughout the three seasons that aired on Netflix.

The OTT platform is set to follow the same schedule as was done with its previous installments. Episodes will be released in patches with the first five airing on the premiere date, March 24, 2023.

Episodes six through eight will be released the following week, March 31, 2023, episodes 9 to 11 will come out on April 7, 2023. The season finale will be released on April 14, 2023.

Netflix's description of the upcoming Love is Blind season reads:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them."

The synopsis further continues:

"Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.”

Love is Blind season 4 will surely have diverse contestants from all age groups, race, gender and more. Loyalties will be tested, compatibilities will be judged and drama will ensue as the series prepares for a power-packed 12 episodes. While many couples generally form through dating in the pods, the pairs will only face each other after they've proposed to each other.

The first look of Love is Blind season 4 ends with a proposal and a contestant's voiceover where they say:

“I set this bar crazy high. I just hope it lives up to what we’re hoping it will be.”

Will looks matter? Will the cast be disappointed with the end result? Will the couples end up getting married? What will happen after the altar? Will they be able to manage the realities of daily life? More of these questions will be answered as viewers tune in to season 4 of the fan-favorite series.

Mark your calendars for a dramatic Love is Blind season 4 starting on Friday, March 24, 2023, on Netflix.

