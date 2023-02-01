Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 trailer: Everything we know so far

Love is Blind season 3 cast is back on Netflix with its ‘After the Altar’ journey as they try to find love again. The season, which was dropped in November 2022, ended with two couples finding their happily-ever-after and three pairs leaving the show with their hearts broken.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will drop on Netflix on February 10, at 03:01 am ET. The series will have just 3 episodes and the trailer for the same has been released by Netflix. The cast members of the show will be:

Alexa and Brennon (Married) Colleen and Matt (Married) SK and Raven (Dated after the show but separated later on) Nancy and Bartise (Broken-up) Zanab and Cole (Broken-up)

Netflix's synopsis for Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 reads as:

"One year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Catch up with the season three cuties as they readjust to life in Dallas after the altar and come together for a birthday extravaganza. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Trailer of Love is Blind: After the Altar

The trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar hints at engagements, heartbreaks, and life-long friendships between the cast members. The most shocking storyline will perhaps be of Raven, who was cheated on by SK when the two decided to date after the cameras stopped filming. Previously, the former had intended to say yes at the altar but SK could not marry her because of their cultural differences and their timelines for the family.

In the trailer, SK proposes to Raven once again and the two talk about investing in their future together. However, after the betrayal, the latter says that she still believes in love but had no idea that SK could cheat on her. Zanab, who called out Cole at the altar for body shaming her and left him, will also be seen in the series and will have a conversation with her ex-fiance.

Netflix tried to refute Zanab's claims by showing a clip where she herself refused to eat stuff during the finale. Cole says in the trailer that love was not blind for him and added that he was indending to be a better man. Alexa and Brennon will be seen enjoying their happily ever after in Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 and the former even jokes about giving each other marital advice.

Colleen and Matt will also continue to live as a married couple, but in different apartments because of their pending lease. At the reunion, which was shot in June 2021, the two shared that they will move in together in a couple of months.

Nancy and Bartise will reveal that they have been seeing each other frequently since the latter said no at the altar. The former's mother compares Bartise with the p**p emoji in the trailer and calls him a piece of s**t but Nancy will still be seen going on coffee dates with him, hiding it from her family.

Her mother and brother got into a heated argument with Bartise during the wedding day after he broke Nancy's heart. In the trailer, he forces her to tell him if she wants to be friends with him or not. It is unknown if the two have gotten back together or not.

Tune into Netflix on February 10 to see the complicated relationships between the cast members of Love is Blind: After the Altar.

