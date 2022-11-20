"We do wanna have another one": Love is Blind couple Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed share their plans on having another "big" wedding 

Love is Blind season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton seem to be going stronger than ever after a year of marriage. The duo tied the knot in front of the cameras in May 2021. At the reunion, which was shot in the early autumn of 2022, Colleen and Matt shared that they were not yet living together. The couple were instead waiting for their respective rent leases to end.

While the pair still do not share the same address, in an interview with US Weekly, they disclosed their plans to have another big wedding ceremony. Reed revealed that she always envisioned her wedding to look a "certain way" and that many of her family and friends were unable to attend the on-camera ceremony.

Matt also shared that while the wedding was incredible and fun, there were many special guests who were unable to join them amid the Covid precautions. He said that their second ceremony would be a "big one."

What did the Love is Blind pair say about their future plans?

In the interview, Colleen shared how she could not wait to move in with Matt. They plan on moving in together in May 2023. Reed shared,

"We set up our leases (to) end at the same time so that we wouldn’t have to worry about breaking a lease or having to pay for two leases."

Colleen and Matt also wanted to ensure that their relationship was solid before they moved in together. The couple did not want to hastily commit to anything as they got married after only getting to know each other for eight weeks. Colleen and Matt also shared their plans for having children, explaining:

"(I want) four or an even number… Cause you need someone on the rollercoaster!"

Love is Blind season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton's relationship had its ups and downs

During the ten days of pod dates, Colleen tried to form a connection with Brennon and Cole, but both of them chose another woman over her. Filled with fear of rejection, Colleen decided to give love another chance by talking to Matt, with whom she had connected with in her early days.

Matt shared many intimate details of his life with Colleen to gain her trust, including his divorce from his high school sweetheart of many years. The couple instantly connected, and Matt was quick to propose to Colleen after she said that she was ready for the next step.

On their honeymoon, Colleen and another contestant, Cole, had a discussion about how in "real life" they would have gone out with each other. This angered Matt, who told the cameras that he might be done with the relationship after the incident. Matt was angry at Colleen for complaimenting another man, but the pair made up with each other the very next day.

However, Matt’s angry side came up once again in front of Love is Blind cameras after Colleen went to a bar with her friends without informing Matt. Matt had packed up his bags to leave Colleen, but she convinced him to stay and fight for their love. Matt noticed Colleen's efforts to make their relationship work and decided to take her out on a romantic date.

On their date, Matt constantly pressured Colleen to tell him if their love was enough to last forever. Later, Colleen accepted that their relationship was a "roller-coaster." The pair said yes to each other at the alter.

Matt and Colleen were one of the two Love is Blind couples who stayed together after Love is Blind season 3 was shot. The second couple that remained together were Alexa and Brennon.

Poll : 0 votes