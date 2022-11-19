How is Cole Barnett dealing with his heartbreak after Zanab Jaffrey rejected him on Love is Blind season 3?

After dealing with heartbreak in Love is Blind season 3, Cole Barnett is focusing on self-care. The reality star had a tumultuous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, due to which she left him at the altar at the end of the show.

At the time, she told Cole that he "single-handedly shattered" bruised her confidence. Zanab reiterated the same thing at the reunion and said:

“I could have dragged you for everything … I still don’t think you’re a bad guy. You treated me badly, but I do not think you’re a bad guy.”

Love is Blind Cole Barnett is undergoing "much-needed therapy"

After his experience on Love is Blind, Cole is undergoing therapy to deal with the heartbreak. During an Instagram Q&A with his fans on November 17, 2022, he shared an update about his activities post the show's filming. He wrote:

“[Since the show,] I’ve been flipping houses, representing buyers, and working on starting a podcast! Oh, and some much needed therapy.”

The 27-years-old Cole even explained why he found therapy beneficial. He said:

"The best thing I've gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing."

He further noted:

"It's not that there's some grand thing that you need to learn, necessarily, there's a lot of things you can learn. But sometimes as a guy you just don't ever talk about emotions and feelings, you never do, and so just sitting with someone and talking about those things in and of itself is freeing and liberating."

The realtor even thanked his fans for supporting him during his tough times.

Even his ex-fiance, Zanab, has also talked about going to therapy. On November 13, 2022, she posted a TikTok saying she is "a huge champion of therapy." She even mentioned that she had been in therapy "multiple times" due to "different challenges."

Zanab Jaffrey left Cole Barnett on Love is Blind for body-shaming her

Cole and Zanab were two of the 30 contestants who met for the first time on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The show premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022. After talking through the pods for ten days, the former pair got engaged on the show. The couple then spent a lot of time together before their wedding day.

Zanab, however, said "I do not" at the altar of their wedding as she was unhappy with how he treated her. She further said:

“You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me. And the messed-up thing is I know I love you, but everything in me and the logical part of my brain tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way. Love shouldn’t hurt like this. I can’t marry you, and I don’t.”

At the reunion, she opened up about her decision, saying that being body-shamed by him also played a part in her decision. She said:

"Because so much of that stuff, the pushing food away from me, asking if I'm going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used [in the show].”

She even accused Cole of "trying to control" what she ate and "changing" her eating habits. She then said that she "stopped eating" and only had "banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter" so that she does pass out during filming. Later, at the end of the reunion of Love Is Blind, Cole apologized to Zanab for hurting her.

Love Is Blind season 3 can be streamed on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes