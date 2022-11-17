How to apply for the new season of Love Is Blind: Tampa? Process explained

After season 3 of Netflix's Love is Blind wrapped up earlier this month, the show's producers are now inviting new applicants for the new season of their experimental dating show.

Love Is Blind: Tampa is calling out single men and women across Washington, Charlotte, Tampa, and Detroit. Singles can apply for the show online by filling out a form asking for their personal details and other questionnaires.

Amanda Ogen, the casting producer for Love Is Blind: Tampa, made the announcement last Thursday with an Instagram post.

On Love Is Blind: Tampa, the selected candidates will date in soundproof "pods" for a week. They will talk to potential love interests through a wall without meeting them in person. The couple will only see each other if they agree to get engaged.

After the reveal, the newly engaged couple will be whisked off for a weeklong trip to a stunning location. In the end, the couple must decide whether they are ready to get legally married.

Love Is Blind: Tampa applicant must be 21 years of age

To star in the show, interested candidates must fill out the application form on Love Is Blind's official site, loveisblind.castingcrane.com. The candidate should be at least 21 years of age.

Interested candidates will have to answer a total of 76 questions. The form asks for personal and professional details of the candidate along, with their personal social media links, including Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Skype.

The form also seeks applicants to upload a 15-second video explaining why they want to find love in the pods. They will also be asked to take a 'best face photo' with no sunglasses or hats.

Applicants will also be asked about their dating history, duration of previous relationships, deal breakers in potential mates, relationship/marital status, and more.

Candidates will also have to mention the qualities they are looking for in their partner, their physical traits, and why they are interested in a marital relationship, among many other questions.

The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to reality shows. The location has been the backdrop to Prime's Tampa Baes, Netflix's Selling Tampa, and MTV's season three of Floribama Shore.

Love is Blind is a fan favorite on Netflix

The unscripted series Love is Blind has been running for three seasons and is liked by viewers for its unique concept. The show has also been nominated twice for an Emmy, including one for the Outstanding Structure Reality Program category. As per Netflix:

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

Although the dating show does not have a great track record in getting its couples married, viewers love the content it offers. Talking about the show, host and producer Nick Lachey told Women's Health:

“They've seen that it works, right? There’s proof in the pudding. It worked in Season 1, and it's worked since, so I think there's something good about that.”

The official release date of season 4 is yet to be announced, but it is most likely to air in early 2023.

