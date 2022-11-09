"Girllll drag him": Love is Blind fans praise Zanab for calling out Cole for disrespecting her

Netflix released Love is Blind season 3 finale on November 9, and Zanab, one of the ten partners who got engaged on the show, confronted her fiance Cole at the altar for disrespecting her. The couple got engaged just ten days into the experiment and have since been facing some issues in their relationship.

Cole had called Zanab bipolar and passive aggressive, while complimenting another female contestant, Colleen, for her looks. In the finale, Zanab and Cole stood in front of each other to say "I do" or "I don’t" when Zanab called out Cole for disrespecting her and insulting her. She added,

"You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me."

Zanab also stated that she was in love with him despite what he did but could not possibly marry him. Cole, however, felt that she chose this moment to confess this so that she could hurt him in front of his family and friends.

Love is Blind fans were impressed with Zanab's speech and praised her for confronting Cole at the wedding altar.

Love is Blind fans are proud of Zanab for calling out Cole for his behavior

Cole had rated Zanab 9 out of 10, while praising two other girls for being 10 out of 10 based on their looks. He had also not served Zanab breakfast on their engagement honeymoon like other men in the experiment, which had angered her. Moreover, Cole had fought Zanab just a day before the wedding ceremony, asking her if she was bi-polar based on her mood swings.

Love is Blind fans praised Zanab for showing courage in front of Cole and other wedding guests and speaking the truth. They felt that Cole deserved the hateful speech.

#LoveIsBlind I'm so proud of Zanab for having the courage to say those words and for doing it so everyone knew what he had done. I'm so proud of Zanab for having the courage to say those words and for doing it so everyone knew what he had done. #LoveIsBlind

Pseu-Pseu-Pseudio @CrazyLexxiCool I will say Zanab was pretty unpleasant toward the end but honestly I can’t expect flowers and sunshine from somebody who was constantly being told she was a 9 out of 10 by the person who was supposed to love her #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S3 #LoveIsBlind I will say Zanab was pretty unpleasant toward the end but honestly I can’t expect flowers and sunshine from somebody who was constantly being told she was a 9 out of 10 by the person who was supposed to love her #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind3

Say it with your chest Zanab! #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlindS3 Zanab!!!! Girl yes, drag that man-child Cole!! He has disrespected you so many times and shattered you self-confidence! Nancy should have done what she did. They both need therapy (as do Bartise and Cole).Say it with your chest Zanab! #loveIsBlind Zanab!!!! Girl yes, drag that man-child Cole!! He has disrespected you so many times and shattered you self-confidence! Nancy should have done what she did. They both need therapy (as do Bartise and Cole).Say it with your chest Zanab! #loveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlindS3 https://t.co/HgHLkpR8XD

dom @mfdommm zanab was the baddest on this season i would be crying too LMFAOO LOL the way cole is crying on love is blind is HILARIOUSzanab was the baddest on this season i would be crying too LMFAOO LOL the way cole is crying on love is blind is HILARIOUS😭😭😭😭 zanab was the baddest on this season i would be crying too LMFAOO

LC 🍋 @el___sie Zanab wasn’t sure whether she’d say yes until she saw Cole. She took one look at that bow tie and was DONE. #loveisblind Zanab wasn’t sure whether she’d say yes until she saw Cole. She took one look at that bow tie and was DONE. #loveisblind

After the wedding ceremony, Cole kept insisting that he never tried to hurt Zanab in any way. Zanab, however, stood up for herself and explained that her forever love was not supposed to feel like the way her relationship with Cole felt like. Zanab was thankful for meeting him but knew that calling off their wedding was the right decision.

On the other hand, Cole felt that Zanab had fooled him all along. At the reunion, Cole did apologize to Zanab for his behavior. Zanab revealed that Cole had got another girl’s number at his bachelor party, a claim that he denied. She also accused Cole of trying to get her to eat less and making comments about her face.

What happened on Love is Blind season 3 finale and reunion?

Alexa and Brennon said yes to each other in the season finale, and Matt and Colleen also said "I do", although the couple were not living together due to leasing issues. They did not want to lose out money on their apartments so decided to wait for a couple of months before planning to live together.

SK and Raven also dropped a bombshell at the reunion. They revealed that they were dating each other despite SK saying no to Raven at the Love is Blind altar. SK lived in California and Raven was in Dallas, so the two were in a long-distance relationship. Despite this, the couple explained, they were at the prime of their connection. Bartise said no to Nancy at the altar, for which Nancy's mother and brother called Bartise stupid.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 3 are available on Netflix.

