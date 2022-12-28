Did Alexa and Brennon Lemieux sign a prenup? Love Is Blind star shares details

Love is Blind season 3 wrapped up not too long ago and one of the success stories to come out of the show was Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux. They were one of the three couples who tied the knot at the end of the season.

The couple did not sign a prenup before getting married. During an Instagram Question and Answer session on Monday, December 26, 2022, the couple opened up about it and Alexa also added that she never asked Brennon for a prenup either.

She said:

"It’s something that Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me. It’s just something I wasn’t interested in doing."

Love is Blind’s Alexa and Brennon faced and resolved their biggest challenge recently

Alexa and Brennon were one of the three couples who tied the knot at the end of season 3 and are still going strong. The two are legally married and even posted a picture on Instagram holding their marriage certificate to show the world that they really did commit.

The couple have come a long way from falling in love sight unseen to making their relationship work in the real world. On Love is Blind, the two instantly connected and made it very clear that they were only interested in pursuing each other.

Brennon got down on one knee and told Alexa that he loved her and asked her to marry him.

He added:

"You make me so happy, and I’m so obsessed. I’m so in love with you. I want to spend every day of my life trying to make you happy in any way I can."

The two didn’t face any problems in their relationship while on the show, and when it came to talking about money, they had a serious and mature conversation. Alexa initially told Brennon that she wanted to sign a prenup and he told her to put whatever she wants in the contract and that he would sign it.

However, during their recent Instagram Q&A session, the Love is Blind couple spoke about their marriage and admitted that they didn't sign a prenup. Alexa said that there was nothing wrong with getting a prenup and being careful. She also said that people can be on any side of the financial scale and still get a prenup.

Brennon, who along with his wife is on a road trip to Santa Fe, said:

"It just kind of allocates things beforehand so that way you don’t have to go through a large legal battle about trying to make what’s his and what’s mine."

Brennon advised fans not to take the prenup as a negative factor if their partners ever ask for one. He added that “they’re just trying to help everything out in case something negative might happen in the future."

On December 27, the Love is Blind couple spoke to Us Weekly. They said that their biggest challenge was to determine how they would celebrate the holidays, but all that has been resolved ahead of the holiday season.

Brennon is on board with his children growing up Jewish and neither of them are very religious people.

Alexa added:

"That was something that was very OK with him from the beginning and he wants to learn about stuff so he can teach our kids and be involved even though he didn’t convert."

All seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

