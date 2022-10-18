Who is Alexa Alfia from Love Is Blind? Dallas native hopes to find her Ryan Reynolds in Season 3

Love is Blind Season 3 is set to return with 30 keen individuals looking for love. These individuals are ready to participate in a social experiment that has helped so many people find love. The Netflix dating show will help these individuals connect without worrying about the superficial aspects of courtship.

Netflix’s Tudum says about the show:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

The cast list of Season 3 includes the 27-year-old Insurance Agency owner, Alexa Alfia, who idolizes the celebrity couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Through her time on Love is Blind, she hopes to find someone like that, and by the looks of it, she does. The trailer for the show shows her walking down the aisle.

Alexa Alfia from Love is Blind Season 3 owns an Insurance Agency

Love is Blind Season 3 has a diverse cast list and one of the individuals set to join Season 3 Podsquad is 27-year-old Insurance Agency Owner Alexa Alfia. She is from Dallas and has been running her own company for a little over five years.

Her Tudum bio said that she’s stubborn and that it’s something that she’s been working on for the last couple of years. Alexa doesn’t like certain aspects of new age dating, which includes ghosting and the “pen pal” phenomenon. On her Love is Blind journey, she wants to find love while eliminating the “superficial.”

The bio further stated:

"The celebrity couple I’d model my relationship after is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds."

While there is not much information available about the upcoming Love is Blind cast member, she has almost 2000 followers on Instagram and is active on the platform. The dog lover has a highlight dedicated to her dog Loki, whom she absolutely adores. Her other dog, who often makes an appearance on her gram, is called Tito.

Alexa often posts about her family, especially the little kids. One of the kids who often blesses the audience with her appearance is Emma, who the star in the picture once referred to as the “best part” of her day. The upcoming reality star is an avid traveler and often posts about her trips. She has been to Scottsdale, Cabo, Israel, Mexico, and more.

In Love is Blind’s trailer, she said that she’s a very confident person and she deserves someone who understands that. It seems like she found that person because she is shown walking towards a man who is yells “we’re engaged.”

Other contestants to appear on Love is Blind Season 3 will be Dakota, Dale, DaVonté, Jessica, Julian, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Matt, Nancy, Raven, Nash, Sikiru, Simmer, Tony, Valerie, Zach, and Zanab. Joining them will be Colleen, Cole, Chelsey, Charita, Brennon, Brannigan, Bartise, Ashley, Anthony, Andrew, and Amanda.

How things turned out in previous season of Love is Blind

A lot of couples were formed on the previous season of the dating show. However, many couples fell out of love just as quickly as they fell in love. They’ve even found love with members of the cast that they had not connected with. One such example is Deepti and Kyle, who found love after season 2 ended but have since then ended things. Other couples to have fallen in and out of love as seen on After the Altar were Deepti and Shake, Sal and Mallory, Natalie and Shayne, and Kyle and Shaina.

Only two couples in the previous season made it down the aisle, Danielle, Nick, and Iyanna and Jarrette, however, both couples filed for divorce earlier this year. Tune in to see what happens on the latest season of the Netflix dating show.

