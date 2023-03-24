Why did Kwame get upset with Micah’s “failed proposal” comment in Love Is Blind season 4 episode 4?

The following article contains spoilers for Love is Blind season 4 episodes one to four.

Love is Blind season 4 dropped its first five episodes on Netflix on Friday, March 24, and showcased the cast falling in love with the sight unseen. While some cast members made instant connections, others proposed to someone they weren’t initially attracted to. People can easily build ties with multiple cast members due to the format of the show, which is what happened with one of them.

Kwame, who was initially attracted to Micah and wanted to propose to her, ended up proposing to Chelsea, someone with whom he also felt a deep connection. But when the cast got together after all the proposals were done, Kwame and Micah came face-to-face for the first time since the show began.

Micah jokingly mentioned Kwame wanting to propose to her while in the pods and called it a “failed proposal” as they were getting ready to do shots, but the cast member did not think it was funny and refused the shot and walked away. This led to Micah and Irina terming him “salty” and “mean.”

Kwame and Micah come face-to-face in Love is Blind season 4 episode 4

In Love is Blind season 4, episode 4, titled Playing with Fire, the entire cast meets up for the first time and hangs out since getting engaged. Finally, the entire cast was able to see each other's faces, and for some, recalling their prior relationships was a little overwhelming. Most of the time, Kwame loves his fiancée Chelsea, but he can't get rid of the connection he felt with Micah.

Micah first entered the scene with her fiance, Paul, but was excited to see Kwame as she still cares about him. The Love is Blind contestants hugged each other and were happy that they found the right person for themselves.

The two eventually spoke to each other one-on-one and had a pleasant conversation. During the conversation, Micah informed her ex-partner that her voice matches his face like a glove and that she finds it difficult to compare her fiance's voice to his face. The two spoke of their initial connection, and Kwame admitted that their sudden connection was weird, as it usually takes him some time to open up to new people.

Micah told him that she really cares about the Love is Blind season 4 cast member as a person and that she still thinks about him. She further added that she hopes the best for him and just wants him to be happy.

She continued:

"I hope that Chelsea’s that person that makes you happy."

Kwame Appiah told her that she had the biggest heart ever and that it wasn’t easy. The two cast members admitted to their connection being very strong, which is what made it worse, and Micah told him that saying no to his proposal didn’t mean that she didn’t want him; she just wanted to make sure she made the right decision for both of them.

Kwame later told Brett that he wishes he didn’t care about his initial Love is Blind connection and told him that seeing her in person was weird.

He added:

"It’s hard, I feel for her. I do."

While the two male cast members were having a conversation, Micah Lussier and Irina asked Kwame if he could get them shots, and he refused. This prompted the two women to get out of the pool and fetch their own shots, but they also included Brett and Kwame in doing shots with them.

Micah and Irina think Love is Blind season 4 cast member Kwame is salty (Image via Instagram/@micah.lussier)

However, just as they’re about to do shots, Micah tried to raise a toast to the "failed proposal," taking an unintentional jab at Kwame, which upsets him, and he walks away.

Later on, the Netflix dating show cast member pulled Micah aside to have a conversation about the comment. She asked him if he was feeling weird about the comment, and he said yes.

However, Love is Blind's Micah told him to "take it down a notch" because she’s "never malicious." Kwame told her that it was not okay, and she said that she thought it would be funny. Micah apologized for the comment, and the two admitted to still caring about each other.

The two continued to discuss their connection while in the pods and got a little too close, which irritated Chelsea. She told the other female cast members that while she wanted them to hash out their differences, their behavior was unacceptable.

Episodes 6 to 8 of Love is Blind season 4 will be available to stream on March 31, followed by episodes 9 to 11 on April 7. The finale will be available to stream on Netflix on April 14.

Poll : 0 votes