Who is Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind season 4? Sales Development Representative is also a professional photographer

Love is Blind is set to return with another season this week and will feature a whole new cast looking to find love during the social experiment. As part of the experiment, the individuals will make connections and bond with each other without seeing each others’ faces.

One of the contestants of season 4 is Kwame Appiah, a multitasker who works as a sales development manager and is also pursuing his passion of photography professionally on the side.

His Netflix bio reads:

"I haven’t found a person who matches my energy yet."

Meet Kwame Appiah ahead of his appearance on Love is Blind season 4

One of the 30 contestants set to compete in Love is Blind season 4 is Kwame Appiah who hasn’t been able to find someone who matches his vibe.

The upcoming cast member is originally from Ghana as he was born in a small town called Tema and came to America at a young age. He was raised by his uncle and a babysitter till he came to the US at the age of eight and met his parents for the first time at the airport.

Kwame is an alum of the Goldey-Beacom College, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Marketing. The Love is Blind contestant then earned a Masters in Business Administration and Management in 2017.

The photographer started his career working in Apple as a Sales Associate from 2011 to 2018, followed by his time as an Olympic Development Coach for the US Youth Soccer in Newark. He later started his own company, Agentkwam Media, for photography and content creation.

The Love is Blind season 4 cast member worked in several roles at ZoomInfo, where he joined in 2019, beginning as a Sales Representative and then going on to become an Outbound Sales Representative, Senior Sales Development Representative, Team Lead Business Development, and Manager for Business Development.

Kwame worked as the Head of Business Development for Builder.io in 2022. He is currently working as the Head of Community Development for Common Room in Seattle.

His LinkedIn bio states:

"I am overly optimistic. Born in the small town of Tema, located in Ghana, I came to the states at a young age with a thick accent. I used that as an area of opportunity to push myself into linguistics, with a strong focus on understanding the English language and its pronunciations. That helped me build a strong foundation on conveying my thoughts, therefore my biggest strengths are public speaking and storytelling."

The 33-year-old has had a tough time finding someone compatible and has been single for the past four years. Netflix states that he is done with modern dating.

